Recharge Before 31 January To Get Free Daily Data: See Which Plans Qualify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





To celebrate the New Year, telecom companies rolled out special recharge offers that give users extra data without paying anything extra. These benefits are still active and can be availed on selected plans across different validity periods. From short-term packs to full-year plans, users can now enjoy more daily data for the same price. However, this offer is time-bound.

Only those who recharge before 31 January will get the extra data benefit, making this a good moment to choose the right plan.

BSNL Extra Data Plans With Free Benefits

BSNL is offering extra daily data on several popular recharge plans, without changing their prices. These plans cover monthly, medium-term, and annual users, making them suitable for different needs.

The Rs 225 plan comes with a 28-day validity. It includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, users got 2.5GB of data per day. Under the current offer, this has been increased to 3GB per day. Over 28 days, users get 14GB extra data at no extra cost.

Next is the Rs 347 plan with a validity of 50 days. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has gone up from 2GB to 2.5GB. This increase adds up to 25GB of extra data during the plan period.

The Rs 485 plan is valid for 72 days and also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has been raised from 2GB to 2.5GB, giving users a total of 36GB of extra data for free.

For long-term users, the Rs 2,399 yearly plan offers 365 days of validity. It includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has increased from 2GB to 2.5GB, resulting in a large amount of extra data across the year.

Jio Annual Recharge Plan With Unlimited 5G Data

Jio has also launched a new New Year recharge option aimed at heavy data users. The Rs 3,599 Hero Annual Recharge Plan comes with a full 365 days of validity. It includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Users get 2.5GB daily data for 4G and 5G networks, along with unlimited 5G data access. On top of that, the plan includes a free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro.

With both BSNL and Jio offering higher data benefits and long validity, users now have strong options to get more value from their recharges before the offer deadline.