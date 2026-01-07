Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyRecharge Before 31 January To Get Free Daily Data: See Which Plans Qualify

Recharge Before 31 January To Get Free Daily Data: See Which Plans Qualify

Recharge before 31 January to enjoy extra daily data on select BSNL and Jio plans at no extra cost. From short-term to yearly packs, here’s who qualifies and what they get.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

To celebrate the New Year, telecom companies rolled out special recharge offers that give users extra data without paying anything extra. These benefits are still active and can be availed on selected plans across different validity periods. From short-term packs to full-year plans, users can now enjoy more daily data for the same price. However, this offer is time-bound. 

Only those who recharge before 31 January will get the extra data benefit, making this a good moment to choose the right plan.

BSNL Extra Data Plans With Free Benefits

BSNL is offering extra daily data on several popular recharge plans, without changing their prices. These plans cover monthly, medium-term, and annual users, making them suitable for different needs.

The Rs 225 plan comes with a 28-day validity. It includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, users got 2.5GB of data per day. Under the current offer, this has been increased to 3GB per day. Over 28 days, users get 14GB extra data at no extra cost.

Next is the Rs 347 plan with a validity of 50 days. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has gone up from 2GB to 2.5GB. This increase adds up to 25GB of extra data during the plan period.

The Rs 485 plan is valid for 72 days and also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has been raised from 2GB to 2.5GB, giving users a total of 36GB of extra data for free.

For long-term users, the Rs 2,399 yearly plan offers 365 days of validity. It includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The daily data has increased from 2GB to 2.5GB, resulting in a large amount of extra data across the year.

Jio Annual Recharge Plan With Unlimited 5G Data

Jio has also launched a new New Year recharge option aimed at heavy data users. The Rs 3,599 Hero Annual Recharge Plan comes with a full 365 days of validity. It includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Users get 2.5GB daily data for 4G and 5G networks, along with unlimited 5G data access. On top of that, the plan includes a free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro.

With both BSNL and Jio offering higher data benefits and long validity, users now have strong options to get more value from their recharges before the offer deadline.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What special recharge offers are available from telecom companies?

Telecom companies are offering extra data on selected recharge plans to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. These benefits are available at no extra cost.

Until when can I avail the extra data benefit?

The extra data benefit is a time-bound offer and must be availed by recharging before January 31st.

Which BSNL plans offer extra data?

BSNL offers extra daily data on plans like Rs 225 (2.5GB to 3GB daily), Rs 347 (2GB to 2.5GB daily), Rs 485 (2GB to 2.5GB daily), and Rs 2,399 (2GB to 2.5GB daily).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget