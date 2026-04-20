Airtel Plan Price Hike Alert! Now You Pay More For 84-Day Plan: Here’s How It Compares To Jio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Airtel removed Rs 799 plan and increased Rs 859 plan.

New Rs 899 plan offers 84 days validity, data, calls, SMS.

Jio's Rs 899 plan offers 90 days validity, more data, perks.

If you are planning a long-term recharge, recent changes by Bharti Airtel may affect your decision. The telecom operator has quietly removed its Rs 799 plan and increased the price of its Rs 859 plan to Rs 899. This means users are now paying more for similar benefits.

At the same time, rival Reliance Jio continues to offer competitive 90-day plans with added perks. Here is a clear look at what has changed and how the two options compare.

Why Has Airtel Increased Prices And What Has Changed?

Airtel has removed its Rs 799 plan, which earlier offered 1.5GB per day for 77 days. It has also increased the price of the Rs 859 plan to Rs 899, while keeping similar benefits.

The new Rs 899 plan now gives 1.5GB data per day for 84 days, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. However, it no longer includes the earlier RewardsMini benefit, which offered Rs 80 monthly cashback.

For users wanting more data, Airtel offers a Rs 1,029 plan with 2GB per day and unlimited 5G for 84 days, along with a JioHotstar mobile subscription for three months.

This move is part of Airtel’s broader trend of revising tariffs. The company has already removed lower-priced entry plans and increased prices of select roaming packs, indicating a gradual shift toward higher pricing.

How Does Airtel’s New Plan Compare With Jio’s 90-Day Offer?

Jio’s Rs 899 plan offers 90 days of validity, slightly more than Airtel’s 84 days. It provides 2GB per day plus an extra 20GB, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily.

In terms of added benefits, Jio includes access to JioTV, JioHotstar for three months, and JioAICloud with 50GB storage. There is also a promotional offer that includes extended Google Gemini Pro benefits for eligible users.

Compared to this, Airtel’s Rs 899 plan appears more basic, focusing mainly on data, calls, and SMS without bundled digital perks.

Overall, Airtel’s latest price hike makes its plans costlier for similar or fewer benefits, while Jio continues to compete aggressively with added value and slightly longer validity.