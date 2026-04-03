Which Is The Cheapest Yearly Recharge Plan In 2026: Jio, Airtel, Vi Compared

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Paying for a mobile recharge every month is easy to overlook, but those repeated payments add up faster than most people realise. A Rs 300 monthly recharge, for example, becomes Rs 3,600 over a year, and that is before any price hikes or missed deadlines. Annual plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi are built to solve exactly this. They lock in a full year of service at a lower per-month cost, removing the need to track expiry dates or recharge every few weeks.

In 2026, all three operators have at least one yearly plan that works as a practical, budget-friendly option for regular users.

Which Jio Annual Plan Offers The Best Value For Daily Users?

Jio's Rs 3,599 annual plan is the most well-rounded option for people who use their phone every day. Broken down monthly, it comes to around Rs 300, which is in line with what most active users already spend. The plan includes 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily.

In areas with 5G coverage, the daily data limit effectively becomes unlimited. Even after the limit is crossed on slower networks, basic browsing continues to work.

The plan also includes access to JioTV and JioCinema. For someone paying Rs 300 to Rs 350 every month, this plan locks the same usage for an entire year without any interruption.

What Does Airtel's Cheapest Annual Plan Include?

Airtel's Rs 1,849 annual plan is the lowest-cost way to keep a number active for 365 days. It works out to roughly Rs 154 per month and includes unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS for the year.

There is no daily mobile data, making it a better fit for users who rely on Wi-Fi at home or rarely need mobile internet. Basic Airtel benefits like Hellotunes and an AI subscription are also part of the pack.

This plan is commonly chosen by parents, secondary SIM holders, or anyone with a home broadband connection.

How Does Vi's Annual Recharge Compare To Jio And Airtel?

Vi offers two different entry points depending on what a user needs. The Rs 1,189 data-only pack is the cheapest annual option across all three brands, costing under Rs 100 per month for 50GB of data over the year. For users who need calling as well, Vi's Rs 1,849 plan mirrors Airtel's structure, with unlimited calls and daily SMS at around Rs 154 per month.

Both Vi plans are suited for light users, students, or people running a backup SIM. The focus is on keeping the number active at the lowest possible cost, without paying for features that most secondary users do not need.