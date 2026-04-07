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HomeTechnologyJio Launched New Rs 339 Plan, But Is It Better Than Airtel's Rs 379 Plan?

Jio Launched New Rs 339 Plan, But Is It Better Than Airtel's Rs 379 Plan?

Jio New Plan Launched: Jio's new Rs 339 plan has landed with a Google Gemini Pro subscription. Airtel's Rs 379 plan fights back with more data. Here's what each plan actually gives you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Jio vs Airtel Best Reacharg Plans : Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan priced at Rs339 to its portal, available for all users. The plan comes with a calendar-month validity, daily data, calling, and a few digital add-ons. Airtel has a plan in a similar price range at Rs 379, also with a month's validity. 

Jio has over 50 crore subscribers as of October last year. Here is a look at what both plans include and how they stack up against each other.

What Does Jio's New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan Include?

Jio's Rs 339 prepaid plan carries a calendar-month validity, as listed on the Jio portal. Most prepaid plans come with a 28-day cycle, so this one covers a slightly longer period. The plan gives users 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. 

It also includes Rs 14.95 worth of talktime. On the digital side, the plan comes with a Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months, valued at Rs 35,100, and access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud. 

The plan does not include any OTT benefits. It can be accessed through the MyJio app or the official Jio portal under the affordable packs section in prepaid recharge.

What Does Airtel's Rs 379 Prepaid Plan Cover?

Airtel's Rs 379 plan also comes with a calendar-month validity. It offers 2GB of data per day, 500MB more than Jio's plan, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. 

Users on 5G networks get unlimited data beyond the daily 2GB cap, though this only applies in areas where 5G coverage is active. 

The plan includes Apple Music, 30GB of Google One cloud storage, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, spam call and SMS alerts, and one free Hellotune every 30 days.

Jio Rs 339 vs Airtel Rs 379: Which One Works For You?

The two plans are close in price but differ in what they offer. Jio's plan costs less and includes a long-term Gemini Pro subscription, but offers lower daily data at 1.5GB. 

Airtel's plan is priced higher at Rs 379 but provides more daily data, 5G access where available, and a broader set of bundled services. The right choice depends on a user's data needs and which add-ons are actually useful to them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the validity of Jio's new Rs 339 prepaid plan?

Jio's Rs 339 prepaid plan comes with a calendar-month validity, offering a longer period than the typical 28-day cycle.

How much daily data does Jio's Rs 339 plan offer?

The Jio Rs 339 prepaid plan provides users with 1.5GB of data per day. It also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily.

What digital benefits are included in Jio's Rs 339 plan?

Jio's Rs 339 plan includes an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, valued at Rs 35,100, plus access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud.

How does Airtel's Rs 379 plan compare in terms of daily data?

Airtel's Rs 379 plan offers 2GB of daily data, which is 500MB more than Jio's Rs 339 plan. 5G users get unlimited data beyond the cap.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Jio Rs 339 Prepaid Plan Jio Best Prepaid Plan JIO Reacharge Offers Jio Daily Offers Jio New Offers Jio Best Data Plan
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