From ₹30K to ₹1.5 Lakh A Night: How AI Summit Made Delhi Luxury Hotels Out Of Reach

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is driving a massive surge in demand. With limited room availability and many VIPs and delegations requiring top-tier accommodations, hotels are using dynamic pricing to reflect the high demand.
Luxury hotel prices in New Delhi have quietly climbed into shocking territory ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026. What usually feels like premium but manageable business travel has suddenly turned eye-wateringly expensive. As global leaders, tech giants and foreign delegations prepare to arrive in the capital, five-star hotels have sharply raised room tariffs.
Many regular travelle₹are now seeing prices that are not just high, but completely out of reach. The jump is so steep that even seasoned corporate flye₹are calling it one of Delhi’s most extreme pricing spikes ever.
Hotel rates across New Delhi’s luxury segment have exploded for February 18 to 20, the core dates of the AI Impact Summit. Properties that normally charge between ₹30,000 and ₹1.5 lakh per night are now quoting prices in multiple lakhs, and in some cases, even crores.
At several top hotels, suites that usually sit in the ₹2-3 lakh range are now listed anywhere between ₹10 lakh and ₹30 lakh per night.
That means prices have jumped nearly ten to twelve times compared to normal business-season rates. Even entry-level luxury rooms are no longer “entry-level,” with many crossing the ₹1 lakh mark.
What adds to the pressure is availability. Multiple high-end hotels are already sold out, while othe₹are forcing minimum two-night or longer stays. This means guests are paying inflated prices even for nights they may not need.
For companies sending teams or for international delegates arriving early, costs are adding up very fast. Compared to March, when prices returned to more realistic levels, the difference feels almost unreal.
Why Have New Delhi Hotel Prices Shot Up Suddenly?
The biggest reason behind this sharp spike is simple: demand meeting limited supply. The AI Impact Summit is a global event, drawing heads of state, ministers, tech CEOs, policy experts and international media. Such guests prefer top-tier hotels due to security, location and protocol requirements.
Luxury hotels know that demand during this window far exceeds available rooms. With delegations booking blocks of rooms months in advance, remaining inventory becomes scarce.
Hotels then use dynamic pricing models, raising rates as availability drops. This is standard practice globally during high-profile events.
There is also the prestige factor. Being the host city for a major global AI summit puts New Delhi under international focus. Hotels expect last-minute VIP bookings, security-driven upgrades and extended stays. All of this pushes prices higher.
While price hikes during global events are not new, the scale of this increase stands out. What is normally a premium stay has suddenly turned into an ultra-exclusive one, making the capital briefly one of the most expensive places in the world to book a hotel room.
