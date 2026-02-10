Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyFrom ₹30K to ₹1.5 Lakh A Night: How AI Summit Made Delhi Luxury Hotels Out Of Reach

From ₹30K to ₹1.5 Lakh A Night: How AI Summit Made Delhi Luxury Hotels Out Of Reach

AI Impact Summit bookings have pushed Delhi luxury hotel tariffs into extreme territory, with premium rooms now priced in lakhs and crores, driven by high demand, tight supply and VIP delegations.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Luxury hotel prices in New Delhi have quietly climbed into shocking territory ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026. What usually feels like premium but manageable business travel has suddenly turned eye-wateringly expensive. As global leaders, tech giants and foreign delegations prepare to arrive in the capital, five-star hotels have sharply raised room tariffs. 

Many regular travelle₹are now seeing prices that are not just high, but completely out of reach. The jump is so steep that even seasoned corporate flye₹are calling it one of Delhi’s most extreme pricing spikes ever.

AI Impact Summit 2026 Pushes New Delhi Luxury Hotel Prices To Extreme Levels

Hotel rates across New Delhi’s luxury segment have exploded for February 18 to 20, the core dates of the AI Impact Summit. Properties that normally charge between ₹30,000 and ₹1.5 lakh per night are now quoting prices in multiple lakhs, and in some cases, even crores.

At several top hotels, suites that usually sit in the ₹2-3 lakh range are now listed anywhere between ₹10 lakh and ₹30 lakh per night. 

That means prices have jumped nearly ten to twelve times compared to normal business-season rates. Even entry-level luxury rooms are no longer “entry-level,” with many crossing the ₹1 lakh mark.

What adds to the pressure is availability. Multiple high-end hotels are already sold out, while othe₹are forcing minimum two-night or longer stays. This means guests are paying inflated prices even for nights they may not need. 

For companies sending teams or for international delegates arriving early, costs are adding up very fast. Compared to March, when prices returned to more realistic levels, the difference feels almost unreal.

Why Have New Delhi Hotel Prices Shot Up Suddenly?

The biggest reason behind this sharp spike is simple: demand meeting limited supply. The AI Impact Summit is a global event, drawing heads of state, ministers, tech CEOs, policy experts and international media. Such guests prefer top-tier hotels due to security, location and protocol requirements.

Luxury hotels know that demand during this window far exceeds available rooms. With delegations booking blocks of rooms months in advance, remaining inventory becomes scarce. 

Hotels then use dynamic pricing models, raising rates as availability drops. This is standard practice globally during high-profile events.

There is also the prestige factor. Being the host city for a major global AI summit puts New Delhi under international focus. Hotels expect last-minute VIP bookings, security-driven upgrades and extended stays. All of this pushes prices higher.

While price hikes during global events are not new, the scale of this increase stands out. What is normally a premium stay has suddenly turned into an ultra-exclusive one, making the capital briefly one of the most expensive places in the world to book a hotel room.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have luxury hotel prices in New Delhi increased so dramatically?

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is driving a massive surge in demand. With limited room availability and many VIPs and delegations requiring top-tier accommodations, hotels are using dynamic pricing to reflect the high demand.

How much have hotel prices increased?

Prices have jumped significantly, with some suites now costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per night, a tenfold increase compared to normal rates. Even entry-level luxury rooms are exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Are there any restrictions on booking hotels during this period?

Yes, many high-end hotels are already sold out. Others are implementing minimum stay requirements, forcing guests to book for longer periods than they might need.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY AI Summit 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
News
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
India
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget