AI Now Does Almost 100% Of Coding At Anthropic: Humans Just Review The Output

The software world is changing faster than most people expected. AI is no longer just helping developers write code; in some companies, it is writing almost all of it. Anthropic, one of the leading AI firms, says its own coding assistant, Claude, is now generating nearly 100% of the company’s internal code.

Human engineers are still involved, but mostly to review and guide the output instead of writing every line. This shift is raising big questions about the future of software jobs, IT services, and SaaS platforms across the world.

Anthropic AI Coding Tools Now Write Nearly 100% Of Internal Code

Anthropic’s chief product officer, Mike Krieger, recently said that the company’s AI system Claude, is effectively writing all of the code used inside the company.

According to him, Claude is building Claude, meaning the AI tool is helping develop its own products. Instead of engineers typing code line by line, they now supervise, verify, and refine what the AI produces.

AI Replacing Software Engineers' Jobs & SaaS Tools Fears Grow

These developments are making investors and tech workers nervous. After Anthropic launched new workplace automation plug-ins for Claude, several Indian IT stocks fell sharply. The tools can now perform tasks directly across sales, legal, marketing, and data workflows, work that usually needs SaaS platforms or IT service vendors.

Some analysts are calling this trend a possible “SaaS shake-up,” where AI agents reduce the need for traditional software layers. Amodei has even warned that software engineering roles could shrink heavily within a year as AI moves from assistant to primary worker.

Not everyone believes jobs will vanish completely, but one thing is clear: the role of developers is shifting from writing code to managing and judging AI-generated code. That’s a big change, and it’s happening quickly.