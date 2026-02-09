Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAI Now Does Almost 100% Of Coding At Anthropic: Humans Just Review The Output

AI Now Does Almost 100% Of Coding At Anthropic: Humans Just Review The Output

Anthropic reveals its AI system now produces nearly all in-house code, while humans supervise and refine, a move that could reshape software careers and reduce dependence on traditional SaaS tools.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The software world is changing faster than most people expected. AI is no longer just helping developers write code; in some companies, it is writing almost all of it. Anthropic, one of the leading AI firms, says its own coding assistant, Claude, is now generating nearly 100% of the company’s internal code. 

Human engineers are still involved, but mostly to review and guide the output instead of writing every line. This shift is raising big questions about the future of software jobs, IT services, and SaaS platforms across the world.

Anthropic AI Coding Tools Now Write Nearly 100% Of Internal Code

Anthropic’s chief product officer, Mike Krieger, recently said that the company’s AI system Claude, is effectively writing all of the code used inside the company. 

According to him, Claude is building Claude, meaning the AI tool is helping develop its own products. Instead of engineers typing code line by line, they now supervise, verify, and refine what the AI produces.

AI Replacing Software Engineers' Jobs & SaaS Tools Fears Grow

These developments are making investors and tech workers nervous. After Anthropic launched new workplace automation plug-ins for Claude, several Indian IT stocks fell sharply. The tools can now perform tasks directly across sales, legal, marketing, and data workflows, work that usually needs SaaS platforms or IT service vendors.

Some analysts are calling this trend a possible “SaaS shake-up,” where AI agents reduce the need for traditional software layers. Amodei has even warned that software engineering roles could shrink heavily within a year as AI moves from assistant to primary worker.

Not everyone believes jobs will vanish completely, but one thing is clear: the role of developers is shifting from writing code to managing and judging AI-generated code. That’s a big change, and it’s happening quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of internal code is Anthropic's AI, Claude, now generating?

Anthropic's AI coding assistant, Claude, is now generating nearly 100% of the company's internal code.

What is the role of human engineers with AI-generated code?

Human engineers are now primarily involved in reviewing and guiding the AI's output, rather than writing every line of code themselves.

How is the rise of AI in coding affecting IT services and SaaS platforms?

The advancements in AI coding assistants are raising concerns about potential job displacement in IT services and could lead to a 'SaaS shake-up' as AI agents reduce the need for traditional software layers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
