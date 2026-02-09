Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents on February 9 during the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, continuing his annual effort to guide young minds during the examination season. The first episode, aired on February 6, focused on exams, stress management and personal growth, setting the stage for deeper, question-driven discussions in the latest session.

What Did PM Modi Say About Exam Preparation and Hobbies?

Responding to questions on exam pressure, PM Modi advised students to look beyond rote learning. He encouraged them to convert hobbies such as gaming or other interests into useful skills instead of merely spending time and mobile data online. According to him, learning becomes more meaningful when students explore their interests alongside academics.

He also suggested that students try group study, as studying together can make learning more enjoyable and interactive. At the same time, he cautioned students against relying only on previous years’ question papers or skipping topics, stressing the importance of thorough preparation.

How Has Pariksha Pe Charcha Evolved Over the Years?

Pariksha Pe Charcha began in 2018, when PM Modi interacted with selected participants at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Since then, the format has undergone several changes to reach a wider audience. In 2026, the programme saw massive participation, with about 4.50 crore registrations. Among them were 4.19 crore students, 24.84 lakh teachers and 6,15,064 parents, highlighting its growing national impact.

Should Students Be Afraid of Artificial Intelligence?

Students raised concerns about artificial intelligence and its impact on daily life and careers. PM Modi reassured them, saying there was no need to fear technology. He remarked, "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone." He added, "We can use AI efficiently."

Speaking about jobs of the future, he explained, "We will have to understand technology and to make sure that it adds value to our work if this happens, we should not be scared of AI."

Discipline or Inspiration—Which Matters More?

When asked whether discipline or inspiration was more important, PM Modi said the two should not be compared. Using the example of a farmer, he explained that inspiration alone is not enough; discipline is essential to achieve results on time.

How Can Students Contribute to ‘2047 Viksit Bharat’?

PM Modi expressed happiness that even Class 10 and 12 students dream of a ‘2047 viksit bharat’. Referring to Singapore’s transformation from a fishing village to a developed nation, he urged students to adopt good habits such as switching off engines at red lights, not wasting food and reducing overall wastage.

What Other Life Lessons Did PM Modi Share?

On startups, he acknowledged the rising interest among youth and advised students to seek guidance from industry experts. He described PPC as a learning experience for himself, telling students from Tamil Nadu that he wanted to learn, not teach.

He also stressed the importance of sports and balance in life, saying, "Zindagi khel hone se bachana hai to zindagi mein khel hona chahiye'," and reminded students of the mantra ‘khelogy to khilogay’.

Talking about competition, he said, 'Competition is necessary.' He encouraged students to help weaker classmates, adding, "While reading the topic for further explaining it, you will also learn things."

Students also asked about travel, leadership, sleep, and parenting. PM Modi advised students to explore nearby places, be ‘nidar’ (fearless) leaders, prioritise proper sleep, and urged parents not to compare their children.

Sharing a touching moment, a student said, "It felt like I was talking to my family."

