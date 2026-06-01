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HomeNewsIndia, US Enter Final Round Of Talks To Seal First Tranche Of Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal

India, US Enter Final Round Of Talks To Seal First Tranche Of Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal

India and the US are set for key trade talks in Delhi as both sides move closer to finalising the first tranche of a bilateral pact.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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  • Negotiations focus on technical and legal final details.

India and the United States are moving closer to finalising the first tranche of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressing confidence that the deal will be concluded soon. A US trade delegation has begun arriving in New Delhi for a three-day round of negotiations scheduled from June 2 to June 4. The talks are expected to focus on finalising the remaining details of an interim trade pact, with both sides indicating that most substantive issues have already been resolved and only technical aspects remain under discussion.

Final Push For Trade Pact

Speaking during the announcement of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Goyal said members of the US delegation had already arrived in the national capital, while others were expected later in the day.

He noted that the framework for the agreement had been announced by the leaders of both countries on February 3 and said major points had already been settled. Referring to recent remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Goyal said nearly all aspects of the interim agreement had been finalised.

According to the minister, discussions are now focused on technical and legal adjustments, including incorporating recent regulatory changes in the United States into the final text of the agreement.

Negotiators Meet In Delhi

The US delegation is being led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch, while India's team is headed by Additional Secretary Darpan Jain.

Sources indicated that Indian negotiators will seek preferential market access relative to competing countries, while tariff relief linked to US Section 301 investigations is also expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

The Ministry of Commerce said the negotiations would address market access, non-tariff barriers, customs procedures, trade facilitation, investment promotion and broader economic security cooperation.

Also Read: US-Iran Tensions Drag Share Markets, Sensex 500 Points Down, Nifty Ends Below 23,400

Momentum Builds

The latest talks follow a visit by an Indian delegation to Washington in April and build on the Joint Statement issued on February 7, 2026, under which both countries agreed on a framework for an interim agreement while working towards a more comprehensive BTA.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor recently said the final one per cent of negotiations was being addressed and expressed confidence that the agreement would be signed in the coming weeks or months.

With bilateral trade in goods and services growing from USD 20 billion to more than USD 220 billion over the past two decades, both sides are keen to conclude the first phase of the agreement and advance discussions on a broader trade partnership.

Also Read: Can Dalal Street Repeat History? Why June Has Been A Strong Month For Nifty

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Piyush Goyal PM Modi India US Trade Deal
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