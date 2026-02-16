Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Impact Summit 2026: If you use Instagram or any other social media platform, there’s no way you haven’t heard about the talk-of-the-town event, the AI Impact Summit 2026. With an event this big, there is bound to be a lot of noise, making this the right time to clear the confusion and understand what the summit is really about. For the first time, India is hosting a major international artificial intelligence event.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, brings together governments, technology companies, researchers, and global institutions to discuss how AI is shaping economies and societies. Unlike earlier AI summits that focused mainly on risks and regulation, this one looks closely at how AI is already being used on the ground, especially in developing countries. The focus is on everyday impact, public services, and long-term global cooperation.

What Is The India AI Impact Summit 2026?

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is a global conference on artificial intelligence hosted by the Government of India at Bharat Mandapam.

It is part of India’s broader IndiaAI Mission. The summit looks at how AI can be used responsibly in areas like healthcare, farming, education, climate planning, and public administration.

Discussions are divided into themes such as skills, safety, research, access to computing, and economic use of AI. The aim is to connect policy discussions with real-world examples.

Why The AI Impact Summit Matters For India

For India, hosting this summit is significant because it places the country in ongoing global discussions on AI governance. India has a large digital population, a growing AI workforce, and increasing use of technology in public systems.

The summit allows India to share its experience of using AI at scale, especially in public services. It also reflects India’s interest in building domestic AI systems rather than relying fully on foreign technology, while still working with global partners.

What Will Happen During The AI Impact Summit

The five-day event includes policy meetings, research presentations, industry sessions, and a large public exhibition. Governments and experts will discuss topics such as AI safety, access to data and computing power, and workforce changes.

Case studies from sectors like health, agriculture, energy, and education will be shared. There will also be startup showcases and innovation challenges focused on social use cases. A joint statement by participating leaders is expected at the end of the summit.

Who Will Attend The India AI Impact Summit

Several senior leaders from the global technology industry are expected at the summit. These include Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, and Demis Hassabis.

Bill Gates is also expected to participate, along with other industry executives and policymakers. Organisers say the summit will see more than 40 CEOs and around 20 heads of state. Investment discussions of up to $100 billion are on the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet 35-40 CEOs separately and will address the main plenary session on February 19.

Where To Watch The India AI Impact Summit Live

The summit can be watched live on the official IndiaAI website and social media platforms. Sessions will be streamed on YouTube (@IndiaAI), LinkedIn (IndiaAI), and X (OfficialINDIAai). A dedicated mobile app, “India AI Impact Summit 2026,” also provides live updates, session schedules, and key announcements for global viewers.

The summit is being closely watched as a signal of how artificial intelligence policy, investment, and cooperation may evolve beyond traditional tech power centres in the years ahead.