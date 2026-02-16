Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins Today, Check Routes To Avoid In Delhi-NCR

AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins Today, Check Routes To Avoid In Delhi-NCR

Authorities have identified several key stretches where traffic disruptions are expected during the summit. The high-profile event will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)

With the AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory warning of likely congestion due to VIP movements. The high-profile event will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Authorities have identified several key stretches where traffic disruptions are expected during the summit. These include Mathura Road (from Subramanian Bharti Marg to Lodhi Road Flyover), Akbar Road, Janpath, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road.

Routes To Avoid In Delhi

Officials clarified that no significant diversions have been planned on routes connecting to Indira Gandhi International Airport or major railway stations. However, commuters are advised to leave early to avoid delays.

Passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport have been advised to take NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel. Those heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should use the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Vande Mataram Marg corridors. Vehicles not bound for Delhi will be rerouted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to ease congestion in central areas.

Given the scale of the summit, authorities have encouraged attendees to opt for public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, which will operate as usual. The metro station near Gate 10 at Pragati Maidan has been identified as the most convenient access point.

For visitors arriving by private vehicles, parking arrangements have been made at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. Shuttle services will run between these parking sites and the summit venue. Telecom service providers have also been instructed to strengthen network coverage around Bharat Mandapam to ensure seamless mobile connectivity during the event, officials added.

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Delhi POlice Delhi Traffic Advisory AI Impact Summit 2026
