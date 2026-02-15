Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Traffic Advisory: VIP Routes, Metro, Expressways Key Ahead Of AI Summit 2026

Delhi traffic advisory issued for AI Summit 2026; metro, expressways recommended. For airport-bound travelers, NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel are suggested.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam in Delhi from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of potential disruptions due to VIP movements.

The authorities have identified the following major routes likely to be affected:

  • Mathura Road (Subramanian Bharti Marg to Lodhi Road Flyover)

  • Akbar Road

  • Janpath

  • Shanti Path

  • Satya Marg

  • Africa Avenue

  • APJ Abdul Kalam Road

  • Tilak Marg

  • Bhagwan Das Road

Airport, Railway Routes Opened

There are no major restrictions on routes to Indira Gandhi International Airport or major railway stations. However, commuters are advised to start early to avoid delays. For airport-bound travelers, NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel are suggested. Railway passengers heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations should use the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg corridors.

Peripheral Expressways Ease City Congestion

Non-Delhi-bound vehicles will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to reduce congestion. Officials have strongly recommended the use of public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, which will operate normally. The nearest convenient metro station for the summit is Gate 10, Pragati Maidan. Parking arrangements for private vehicles have been designated at Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and JLN Stadium, with shuttle services provided to the summit venues.

Public Transport Recommended For Summit

Telecom operators have been directed to optimise network connectivity around Bharat Mandapam for uninterrupted mobile data services. With Class 10 board exams scheduled on February 17 at ten schools along the VIP route, the traffic police have deployed special nodal officers to ensure students reach exam centres without issues.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Advisory AI Summit 2026 Airport-bound Travelers
