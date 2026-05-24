Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWhy Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

The strategic decision to rest the pacer brings an early end to what has statistically been one of the toughest IPL campaigns of Bumrah's career.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Mumbai Indians (MI) raised plenty of eyebrows on Sunday, May 24, 2026, when they took the field for their final match of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium without their premier speedster, Jasprit Bumrah.

Given that Bumrah has endured a heavily disrupted season plagued by fitness issues, his complete absence from the playing XI immediately sparked injury concerns among cricket fans. However, MI skipper Hardik Pandya quickly cleared the air during the coin toss, outlining the exact reasons behind the fast bowler's exclusion.

Rested, Not Injured

During the captain's huddle at the toss, Hardik Pandya confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has not picked up a fresh injury but was intentionally rested for the match.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS

The decision was made by the Mumbai Indians management as a precautionary measure to handle the bowler's ongoing physical workload. In his place, veteran Indian seamer Deepak Chahar was drafted into the starting lineup.

Difficult Season for Master Seamer

The strategic decision to rest the pacer brings an early end to what has statistically been one of the toughest IPL campaigns of Bumrah's career.

Fitness Battle: Throughout the 2026 tournament cycle, Bumrah has repeatedly grappled with a persistent, nagging physical discomfort (niggle) that severely disrupted his rhythm and limited his availability on the pitch. Hampered by these physical constraints, the typically lethal death-bowling specialist struggled to make his usual impact, failing to even reach a modest benchmark of 5 wickets over the course of the season.

Also on ABP Live | Sara Tendulkar Gets Emotional After Arjun's IPL Appearance, Pens Heartfelt Note

With Mumbai Indians out of the playoff race following a challenging tournament run, the management chose to prioritize long-term player longevity, sparing Bumrah from an intense final match so he can fully focus on rest and physical rehabilitation.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Jasprit Bumrah not playing in Mumbai Indians' final IPL 2026 match?

Jasprit Bumrah was intentionally rested by the Mumbai Indians management as a precautionary measure due to his ongoing physical workload and previous fitness issues.

Was Jasprit Bumrah injured in the IPL 2026 season?

No, Jasprit Bumrah was not suffering from a fresh injury. He was dealing with a persistent niggle throughout the season which disrupted his rhythm.

How did Jasprit Bumrah perform statistically in the IPL 2026 season?

This season has been one of the toughest for Bumrah statistically, as he struggled with fitness and failed to reach even 5 wickets.

Who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the final match?

Veteran Indian seamer Deepak Chahar was drafted into the starting lineup in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Published at : 24 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah MI Vs RR IPL IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?
Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?
IPL
WATCH: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS
WATCH: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS
IPL
What If MI vs RR Is Called Off Due To Rain? Playoff Equation Explained
What If MI vs RR Is Called Off Due To Rain? Playoff Equation Explained
IPL
Sara Tendulkar Gets Emotional After Arjun's IPL Appearance, Pens Heartfelt Note
Sara Tendulkar Gets Emotional After Arjun's IPL Appearance
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget