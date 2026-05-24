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HomeSportsCricketSara Tendulkar Gets Emotional After Arjun's IPL Appearance, Pens Heartfelt Note

Sara Tendulkar Gets Emotional After Arjun's IPL Appearance, Pens Heartfelt Note

Sara openly praised Arjun's quiet determination and his mental strength through a tough season spent waiting on the sidelines.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

The long wait finally came to an end for left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar on May 23, 2026, as he made his much awaited debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final league match of IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It was a high-scoring encounter at the Ekana Stadium, but Arjun held his composure, finishing as LSG’s most disciplined bowler (1/36) and capturing his first wicket of the season with a searing, trademark yorker that trapped a well-set Prabhsimran Singh.

Also on ABP Live | Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Salary Over The Years Is Surprisingly Massive

Following his breakthrough performance, both his sister Sara Tendulkar and his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share emotional, heartfelt tributes to his resilience.

Sara openly praised Arjun's quiet determination and his mental strength through a tough season spent waiting on the sidelines.

"You deserve the world, my little brother. So so so proud of your hard work, your ability to handle pressure, and your patience through it all. Love you forever and always (and some more)."

Sara's post for brother Arjun

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar's Masterclass in Advice

In a rare public commentary on his son's cricket journey, "Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar himself penned a deeply profound and viral note on X (formerly Twitter).

Sachin focused on the mental fortitude required to warm the bench and wait for a single opportunity. The Master Blaster expressed immense pride in how Arjun conducted himself across a long season, noting that he stayed positive and worked hard quietly despite not getting a game until the absolute final match of the group stage.

Sachin posted on X: "Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always."

While LSG's difficult 2026 campaign came to an end with a 7-wicket defeat, Arjun’s steady bowling performance and the unconditional backing of his family have laid down a very solid foundation for his future in top-tier T20 cricket.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut?

Arjun Tendulkar made his much-awaited IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 23, 2026, in their final league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

How did Arjun Tendulkar perform in his debut match?

In his debut, Arjun Tendulkar was LSG's most disciplined bowler, taking 1 wicket for 36 runs. He captured his first wicket of the season with a yorker that trapped Prabhsimran Singh.

What did Sara Tendulkar say about her brother's debut?

Sara Tendulkar praised Arjun's quiet determination, mental strength, and hard work. She expressed immense pride in his ability to handle pressure and his patience.

What advice did Sachin Tendulkar give his son after his debut?

Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the importance of patience and skill in cricket. He advised Arjun to stay grounded and continue his love for the game.

Published at : 24 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar IPL IPL 2026
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