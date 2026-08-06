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English NewsSportsIPLNot CSK! Hardik Pandya Linked With This Team For IPL 2027

Not CSK! Hardik Pandya Linked With This Team For IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya is speculated to be on his way out of Mumbai Indians after underwhelming seasons as captain, with rumours linking the all-rounder to a couple of franchises.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya transfer rumour seemingly links all-rounder to KKR.
  • Cryptic post by a journalist fueled speculation.
  • No official confirmation from player or franchises has emerged.

Hardik Pandya New IPL Team: IPL 2027 may still be some time away, but social media is already buzzing with fresh rumours involving one of Indian cricket's biggest stars. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has become the centre of speculation after a cryptic post sparked widespread discussion about a possible move to Kolkata Knight Riders. While there has been no official confirmation from either franchise or the player himself, the post has generated significant debate and intrigue among fans.

Hardik Pandya To KKR?

Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan shared a brief social media post featuring the initials "HP" alongside a purple heart emoji.

The "HP" is likely Hardik Pandya, while the purple heart seems as a possible reference to Kolkata Knight Riders, whose primary team colour is purple.

Read More: Pakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB

Social media has been flooded of late with theories and rumours over whether Hardik Pandya could be on the move from Mumbai Indians.

He was involved in a rather controversial transfer to the franchise from Gujarat Titans a couple of seasons back, replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, but his tenure has been far from what fans expected in terms of success.

No Official Word From MI, KKR Or Hardik

Hardik Pandya remains one of the IPL's most valuable all-rounders, having previously led both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, along with his leadership credentials, naturally makes him a frequent subject of transfer speculation.

A move to Kolkata Knight Riders, if it were ever to happen, would rank among the biggest player transfers in IPL history.

For now, though, there has been no official statement from Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders or Hardik Pandya regarding the rumoured switch. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent rumors circulating about Hardik Pandya's IPL future?

Recent rumors suggest Hardik Pandya might be moving to Kolkata Knight Riders. This speculation arose after a cryptic social media post by journalist Rohit Juglan.

What initiated the rumors about Hardik Pandya potentially joining Kolkata Knight Riders?

The speculation was sparked by a cryptic social media post from journalist Rohit Juglan. The post featured

Has any official confirmation been released about Hardik Pandya's rumored transfer?

No, there has been no official statement from Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, or Hardik Pandya himself regarding the rumored switch. The reports are purely speculative for now.

Why is Hardik Pandya often involved in transfer speculation?

Hardik Pandya is a valuable all-rounder, contributing with both bat and ball, and possesses leadership credentials. His abilities naturally make him a frequent subject of transfer discussions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK KKR IPL Hardik Pandya
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