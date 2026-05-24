WATCH: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans allegedly misbehaved with cheerleaders during LSG vs PBKS match.

Police intervened to manage unruly spectators at the stadium.

Shreyas Iyer's century kept Punjab Kings' IPL Playoff hopes alive.

LSG vs PBKS Cheerleaders Incident: Punjab Kings kept their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes alive with a crucial win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While the match itself produced plenty of drama, including a sensational century from Shreyas Iyer, an off-field incident involving fans and cheerleaders also grabbed attention during the game. According to visuals circulating online, a section of spectators allegedly misbehaved with cheerleaders at the venue, forcing police personnel to intervene.

During the LSG vs Punjab match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, some fans were seen misbehaving with the cheerleaders and troubling them. Police then arrived and took action against those fans.



Why do such things always happen in UP? pic.twitter.com/3iOQDnpc8Y May 23, 2026

Security officials were seen quickly approaching the area to calm the situation, while a female police officer was also spotted speaking directly with the fans involved.

Police Forced To Intervene During Match

Videos from the stadium showed police officers surrounding a group of spectators seemingly after complaints emerged regarding inappropriate behaviour towards cheerleaders.

Although the exact details of the confrontation remain unclear, authorities appeared to act swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating further. The visuals soon went viral across social media platforms during the match.

The incident became a major talking point amid what was otherwise a thrilling encounter between the two teams, with PBKS securing a massive victory to remain in contention for the Playoffs.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Century Powers PBKS To Victory

Earlier in the evening, LSG posted a competitive total of 196/6 after impressive contributions from Josh Inglis and Abdul Samad. Inglis smashed 72 off 44 balls, while Samad added an unbeaten 37 off just 20 deliveries to provide late momentum.

Lucknow started strongly with the ball as Mohammed Shami dismissed Priyansh Arya for a golden duck. Cooper Connolly also failed to make an impact, putting Punjab under early pressure.

However, Prabhsimran Singh and Iyer steadied the chase brilliantly with a match-defining partnership. Both batters reached their half-centuries, though Prabhsimran’s knock would have particularly frustrated LSG after Rishabh Pant dropped him off Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling.

Tendulkar eventually dismissed Prabhsimran, but by then the damage had already been done. Iyer then took complete control, sealing the victory in style with a towering six that also brought up a magnificent century.

The defeat marked LSG’s 10th loss of a disappointing season, while Punjab remain firmly alive in the race for the IPL 2026 Playoffs.