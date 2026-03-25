Pakistan Shares US Ceasefire Demands To Iran; Tehran Denies Talks, Vows To Continue War

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Pakistan has conveyed a set of ceasefire-related proposals from the United States to Iran, raising the possibility of renewed diplomatic contacts as tensions continue in West Asia. The development comes amid reports that Washington is exploring a framework for a temporary halt in hostilities that could open the way for wider negotiations, even as Israel remains cautious about any agreement that might limit its military options. Officials in the region say discussions are taking place through intermediaries, with Islamabad acting as a channel of communication while Israeli leaders assess the possible security implications of any deal.

Pakistan Relays US Proposal

Senior Pakistani sources told Al Jazeera that a document containing ceasefire demands prepared by the administration of US President Donald Trump has been shared with Iranian officials through Pakistan. According to the report, the proposal outlines possible steps towards de-escalation, and Tehran’s response is now awaited.

There have also been reports that officials from the United States and Iran could meet in Islamabad in the coming days, although no formal announcement has been made by either side. Diplomats familiar with the developments said the effort is aimed at preventing further escalation while testing the possibility of a negotiated pause in the conflict.

The reported plan is believed to include a temporary ceasefire that could create space for broader talks on security and nuclear-related concerns.

Israel Wary Of Possible Deal

Israeli officials believe that Trump is likely to keep Israel’s interests in mind, but remain concerned about how far Washington might compromise in order to secure an agreement with Iran. Behind closed doors, Israeli assessments suggest that the United States is keen to reach a deal, even if it requires concessions that could affect Israel’s strategic position.

One of Israel’s main concerns relates to Iran’s stockpile of about 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to around 60 per cent. Officials want clarity on whether the material would be transferred to a third country, placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or remain inside Iran under monitoring.

Another major issue is Iran’s ballistic missile programme and whether any agreement would prevent Tehran from developing new missiles or resuming enrichment in the future. Israeli officials are said to be weighing these factors while hoping for more time to continue strikes on Iranian targets before any ceasefire or negotiated settlement takes effect.