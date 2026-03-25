IPL Fan Parks are events organized by the BCCI to bring the IPL experience to fans in various cities, offering giant screen screenings and a carnival atmosphere.
IPL 2026 Fan Parks List: Catch Fan Parks In Your City For Free - Dates, Venues & Entry Details
IPL 2026 Fan Parks List: IPL Fan Parks are organized by BCCI to bring the IPL experience to fans in various cities, offering giant screenings and a carnival atmosphere. Check Fan Parks in your city.
IPL 2026 Fan Parks List: The stadium lights may be in Bengaluru and Mumbai, but the magic of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is coming to a playground near you. The BCCI has officially rolled out the first phase of TATA IPL Fan Parks, bringing the high-octane atmosphere of the world's biggest cricket league to 15 cities across 11 states.
From giant screen screenings to virtual batting nets, here is your ultimate guide to experiencing the "stadium life" without a ticket.
Why Visit Fan Parks This IPL 2026
Since their debut in 2015, Fan Parks have transformed how India watches cricket. "The idea is to take the IPL experience beyond the boundary ropes of metropolitan stadiums," a BCCI official noted during the announcement. For fans in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, these venues offer more than just a broadcast; they provide a community-driven environment where thousands of supporters can cheer, groan, and celebrate together.
The "Free Entry" Factor: What to Expect
The most attractive detail for any cricket enthusiast? Entry is completely free. First-Come, First-Served: There are no tickets or registration fees, but gates usually open at 1:30 PM for double-header days and 4:00 PM for evening matches. Arriving early is essential to grab the best spot in front of the massive LED screens.
Beyond the Match: It’s a carnival atmosphere. Each venue features food courts, kids' play zones, and interactive fan experiences like 360-degree photo booths, face painting, and cheer-o-meters.
IPL 2026 Fan Park Phase 1: Complete Schedule & Venues
The first three weekends will see five cities hosting these parks simultaneously across different zones.
Week 1: March 28 & 29
Rohtak, Haryana: Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Govt. MVM College Ground
Nagpur, Maharashtra: Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground
Tumakuru, Karnataka: Government Junior College Field
Krishnanagar, West Bengal: DL Roy Stadium
Week 2: April 4 & 5
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Amarnath Vidya Ashram
Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Barkatullah Khan Stadium
Nizamabad, Telangana: Women’s Educational Society Grounds
Mysuru, Karnataka: SBRR Mahajana First Grade College
Bhubaneswar, Odisha: KIIT University Stadium
Week 3: April 11 & 12
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Bhainsali Ground
Nadiad, Gujarat: Radhe Farm
Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Hindustan College of Arts & Science
Rourkela, Odisha: Sector 17 Ground
A Quick Checklist for Fans
While entry is free, remember that food and official merchandise (jerseys, caps, accessories) inside the park are available for purchase. "We want fans to feel like they are at the Wankhede or Eden Gardens," the BCCI stated, and that includes the availability of your favorite team's colors to wear while you scream for every six.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are IPL Fan Parks?
Is there an entry fee for IPL Fan Parks?
No, entry to IPL Fan Parks is completely free. Fans can enjoy the matches and the surrounding activities without any ticket or registration cost.
What activities can I expect at an IPL Fan Park?
Fan Parks offer more than just match screenings. You can find food courts, kids' play zones, virtual batting nets, and interactive experiences like photo booths and face painting.
Where will the IPL Fan Parks be held in the first phase?
The first phase of IPL Fan Parks will be held in 15 cities across 11 states, including Rohtak, Bhopal, Nagpur, Tumakuru, Krishnanagar, Mathura, Jodhpur, Nizamabad, Mysuru, Bhubaneswar, Meerut, Nadiad, Ratnagiri, Coimbatore, and Rourkela.