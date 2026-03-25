IPL 2026 Fan Parks List: Catch Fan Parks In Your City For Free - Dates, Venues & Entry Details

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IPL 2026 Fan Parks List: The stadium lights may be in Bengaluru and Mumbai, but the magic of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is coming to a playground near you. The BCCI has officially rolled out the first phase of TATA IPL Fan Parks, bringing the high-octane atmosphere of the world's biggest cricket league to 15 cities across 11 states.

From giant screen screenings to virtual batting nets, here is your ultimate guide to experiencing the "stadium life" without a ticket.

Why Visit Fan Parks This IPL 2026

Since their debut in 2015, Fan Parks have transformed how India watches cricket. "The idea is to take the IPL experience beyond the boundary ropes of metropolitan stadiums," a BCCI official noted during the announcement. For fans in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, these venues offer more than just a broadcast; they provide a community-driven environment where thousands of supporters can cheer, groan, and celebrate together.

The "Free Entry" Factor: What to Expect

The most attractive detail for any cricket enthusiast? Entry is completely free. First-Come, First-Served: There are no tickets or registration fees, but gates usually open at 1:30 PM for double-header days and 4:00 PM for evening matches. Arriving early is essential to grab the best spot in front of the massive LED screens.

Beyond the Match: It’s a carnival atmosphere. Each venue features food courts, kids' play zones, and interactive fan experiences like 360-degree photo booths, face painting, and cheer-o-meters.

IPL 2026 Fan Park Phase 1: Complete Schedule & Venues

The first three weekends will see five cities hosting these parks simultaneously across different zones.

Week 1: March 28 & 29

Rohtak, Haryana: Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Govt. MVM College Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground

Tumakuru, Karnataka: Government Junior College Field

Krishnanagar, West Bengal: DL Roy Stadium

Week 2: April 4 & 5

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Amarnath Vidya Ashram

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Barkatullah Khan Stadium

Nizamabad, Telangana: Women’s Educational Society Grounds

Mysuru, Karnataka: SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: KIIT University Stadium

Week 3: April 11 & 12

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Bhainsali Ground

Nadiad, Gujarat: Radhe Farm

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Rourkela, Odisha: Sector 17 Ground

A Quick Checklist for Fans

While entry is free, remember that food and official merchandise (jerseys, caps, accessories) inside the park are available for purchase. "We want fans to feel like they are at the Wankhede or Eden Gardens," the BCCI stated, and that includes the availability of your favorite team's colors to wear while you scream for every six.