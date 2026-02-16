Explorer
RCB’s Top 5 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Chahal, Siraj & More
Over the years, RCB have featured several world-class international stars in the IPL. So, let’s take a closer look at the franchise’s top 5 leading wicket-takers in the tournament’s history.
Over the years, RCB have featured several world-class international stars in the IPL. So, let’s take a closer look at the franchise’s top 5 leading wicket-takers in the tournament’s history.
1/5
2/5
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
IPL
5 Photos
KL Rahul Captaincy Record: How Good Has India’s Stand-In Skipper Been Ahead Of IND vs SA ODIs
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'Before Marriage, Boy & Girl Are Strangers': Supreme Court On Premarital Physical Relations
India
Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
India
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
Education
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: First Exam Mandatory, Missing 3 Subjects May Result In ‘Essential Repeat’
Advertisement