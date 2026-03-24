OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll

Beyond slogans, the politics of security reflects a deeper assertion of identity, sovereignty, and state legitimacy in Assam

The ongoing discourse around the 2026 Assam Assembly elections has been sharply captured with security as the defining buzzword of this electoral season. At one level, this may appear as routine political rhetoric every election, after all, pivots on a few key themes. But to reduce security in Assam to mere electoral sloganeering would be a grave analytical error. What is unfolding is not simply a contest between two parties, but a deeper ideological battle over the meaning of security itself civilisational, demographic, and territorial.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has framed security in terms that resonate strongly with Assam’s historical anxieties. These include illegal immigration, demographic imbalance, and the preservation of indigenous identity. Policies such as eviction drives against encroachment and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are projected as instruments of this security paradigm.

Critics, particularly the Congress led by Gaurav Gogoi, counter this with an “inclusive” vision, accusing the BJP of communal polarisation and governance failures. They invoke a nostalgic idea of “Bor Axom” a unified, pluralistic Assam.

However, this contrast raises a fundamental question: can “inclusivity” be meaningful without first ensuring stability and security? Or, more bluntly, can a state preserve its pluralism if its demographic and cultural foundations are under sustained stress?

The Historical Context Of ‘Suraksha’

Assam’s tryst with the idea of security is not new. From the Assam Movement of the late 1970s and early 1980s to the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, the central concern has always been the same unchecked migration and its implications for identity and resources. What the BJP has done is to mainstream this concern into governance, rather than leaving it confined to agitational politics.

The NRC process, border vigilance, and land reclamation drives are not merely administrative acts; they represent the state asserting its authority after decades of perceived drift. For many Assamese, especially indigenous communities, this translates directly into a sense of restored dignity.

Security As Governance, Not Just Politics

The BJP is also combining its security narrative with welfare schemes like Orunodoi, which benefits millions of women. This synthesis of welfare and security is politically potent. It sends a clear message: the state is not only protecting you but also providing for you.

This dual approach aligns with a broader national trend under the BJP where governance is framed as both protective and developmental. Security is not limited to law and order; it extends to economic stability, social welfare, and even cultural preservation.

Contrast this with the Congress narrative, which appears reactive rather than proactive. By focusing primarily on critiquing BJP policies as divisive, it risks ignoring the underlying anxieties that make such policies politically viable in the first place.

The Politics Of Denial Vs. The Politics Of Assertion

One of the most striking aspects of the current election is the Congress’s attempt to recalibrate its alliances, notably distancing itself from parties like the AIUDF to shed its “pro-Muslim” tag. This is a tacit admission that identity politics cannot be wished away.

Yet, this repositioning lacks ideological clarity. Is Congress acknowledging the legitimacy of concerns around illegal immigration and demographic change? Or is it merely engaging in tactical repositioning to remain electorally relevant?

In contrast, the BJP’s stance is unapologetically assertive. It does not shy away from foregrounding issues that were once considered politically sensitive. This clarity, whether one agrees with it or not, gives it a decisive edge.

Electoral Arithmetic And The Security Narrative

The importance of security is also evident in the electoral arithmetic. Delimitation has altered constituency dynamics, with a significant number of seats now reflecting new demographic realities. In such a scenario, issues of identity and security naturally become central to voter decision-making.

Moreover, the BJP’s alliance with regional players like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) strengthens its ability to localise the security narrative.

These alliances are not merely electoral conveniences; they represent a convergence of interests around regional identity and stability.

The Youth And The Question Of Accountability

Interestingly, emerging voter groups, particularly the youth, are also engaging with the election through the lens of governance and accountability.

While they may not articulate it explicitly as “security,” their concerns about transparency and effective leadership are closely linked to the broader idea of a secure and stable state.

For them, security is not just about borders or identity; it is also about job opportunities, corruption-free governance, and institutional trust. The BJP’s emphasis on merit-based employment and administrative efficiency attempts to tap into this sentiment.

The Larger Ideological Battle

Ultimately, the 2026 Assam election is a microcosm of a larger ideological battle playing out across India. On one side is a vision that prioritises rootedness cultural, civilisational, and territorial. On the other is a vision that emphasises abstract notions of inclusivity, often without adequately addressing ground realities.

The concept of “security” sits at the heart of this divide. For the BJP and its supporters, it is a prerequisite for any meaningful progress. For its opponents, it is often seen as a tool of exclusion.

But the electorate in Assam appears to be making a different calculation. For a state that has witnessed decades of unrest, insurgency, and demographic anxiety, security is not a theoretical construct it is an everyday necessity.

Conclusion: Beyond The Ballot

As Assam heads to the polls on April 9, 2026, the prominence of “security” signals a maturation of its political discourse. Voters are no longer content with abstract promises; they are demanding tangible assurances of safety, stability, and identity.

In this sense, the election is not just about choosing a government; it is about defining the very idea of Assam. And in that defining moment, “security” is not merely a buzzword it is the axis around which the future of the state revolves.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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