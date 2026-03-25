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HomeCitiesShankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Gets Anticipatory Bail In POCSO-Linked Case From Allahabad HC

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Gets Anticipatory Bail In POCSO-Linked Case From Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court also prohibited both the complainant and the applicants from giving media interviews.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
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Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri have received relief from the Allahabad High Court in a case involving allegations of sexual harassment. The court granted their anticipatory bail pleas, providing protection from arrest.

The Allahabad High Court also prohibited both the complainant and the applicants from giving media interviews.

Order Reserved Earlier

The hearing in the case had concluded earlier, with the court reserving its decision on February 27. After hearing arguments from all parties, the court has now delivered its verdict.

A single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha granted anticipatory bail to both accused.

Plea To Avoid Arrest

Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri had approached the High Court seeking relief from arrest. The court issued its order after considering all aspects of the case, granting them significant relief.

However, the legal process will continue, and the case will be taken forward by the relevant agencies.

Case Background

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and one of his disciples have been accused of sexually abusing minors. A special POCSO court in Prayagraj had ordered the police to register a case against them.

A complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, alleging sexual abuse of some minor children associated with the ashram. Statements of the alleged minor victims were recorded in court, and some evidence was presented, following which the court directed registration of an FIR.

FIR And Investigation

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj, and an investigation was initiated. It is also alleged that two people were sexually assaulted over the past year.

The case is being investigated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What relief has the Allahabad High Court granted to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple?

The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail pleas to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple, providing them protection from arrest.

What restrictions has the court placed on media interactions?

The court has prohibited both the complainant and the applicants from giving media interviews regarding the case.

What are the allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple?

They are accused of sexually abusing minors. A complaint was filed alleging sexual abuse of minor children associated with the ashram.

What was the initial court action that led to the FIR?

A special POCSO court in Prayagraj had ordered the police to register a case against them after reviewing statements and evidence.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Anticipatory Bail Allahabad HC Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda POCSO-Linked Case
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