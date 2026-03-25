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Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri have received relief from the Allahabad High Court in a case involving allegations of sexual harassment. The court granted their anticipatory bail pleas, providing protection from arrest.

The Allahabad High Court also prohibited both the complainant and the applicants from giving media interviews.

Order Reserved Earlier

The hearing in the case had concluded earlier, with the court reserving its decision on February 27. After hearing arguments from all parties, the court has now delivered its verdict.

A single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha granted anticipatory bail to both accused.

Plea To Avoid Arrest

Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri had approached the High Court seeking relief from arrest. The court issued its order after considering all aspects of the case, granting them significant relief.

However, the legal process will continue, and the case will be taken forward by the relevant agencies.

Case Background

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and one of his disciples have been accused of sexually abusing minors. A special POCSO court in Prayagraj had ordered the police to register a case against them.

A complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, alleging sexual abuse of some minor children associated with the ashram. Statements of the alleged minor victims were recorded in court, and some evidence was presented, following which the court directed registration of an FIR.

FIR And Investigation

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj, and an investigation was initiated. It is also alleged that two people were sexually assaulted over the past year.

The case is being investigated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.