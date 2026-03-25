The CJI expressed disapproval because the petitioner's father allegedly contacted the CJI's brother to inquire about a court order. The CJI viewed this as an attempt to influence his decision.
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'Never Ever Dare': CJI Surya Kant Warns Of Contempt Over Alleged Call To His Brother
Hearing the matter, the CJI questioned why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner’s father, who is said to have made the call.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Chief Justice of India (CJI) express strong disapproval in court?
What action was considered against the petitioner's father?
The CJI questioned why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father for allegedly making a phone call to the CJI's brother.
What is the background of the case that led to this incident?
The case involves two candidates from Haryana seeking admission to a postgraduate medical course under a Buddhist minority quota. The institution was declared a Buddhist minority institution.
What earlier observations did the court make in this case?
In January, the bench had expressed doubts about the genuineness of the claimed conversions and ordered an inquiry into the minority certificates submitted by the petitioners.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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