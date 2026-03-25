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HomeNewsIndia'Never Ever Dare': CJI Surya Kant Warns Of Contempt Over Alleged Call To His Brother

'Never Ever Dare': CJI Surya Kant Warns Of Contempt Over Alleged Call To His Brother

Hearing the matter, the CJI questioned why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner’s father, who is said to have made the call.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday came down heavily on a petitioner after reportedly learning that his brother had allegedly been contacted over a court order passed in the case.

Hearing the matter, the CJI questioned why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner’s father, who is said to have made the call.

Sharp Remarks In Court

According to a report in Live Law, addressing the petitioner’s counsel, the CJI expressed strong disapproval, saying, “Why should there not be contempt proceeding against your client? He dares to call my brother on phone and tells how CJI has passed this order? He will dictate me?” the CJI added.

He further cautioned against such conduct, “You verify, and then as a counsel, first you should withdraw! Even if he hides out of India, I know how to deal with these kind of people. Never ever dare to do it. I have dealt with these kind of elements for last 23 years,” the report said.

Counsel Apologises

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that he was unaware of the alleged conduct of the petitioner’s father and apologised for the incident.

Case Background

The controversy arose during the hearing of a case filed by two candidates from Haryana seeking admission to a postgraduate medical course under the Buddhist minority quota at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Live Law.

The institution has reportedly been declared a Buddhist minority educational institution, and the candidates claimed eligibility on the grounds that they had converted to Buddhism.

Earlier Observations

In January, a bench led by the CJI had expressed doubts over the genuineness of the claimed conversions and ordered an inquiry into the minority certificates submitted by the petitioners, the report added.

The matter came up again on Wednesday, when the court was informed about the alleged phone call, prompting the strong reaction from the CJI.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Chief Justice of India (CJI) express strong disapproval in court?

The CJI expressed disapproval because the petitioner's father allegedly contacted the CJI's brother to inquire about a court order. The CJI viewed this as an attempt to influence his decision.

What action was considered against the petitioner's father?

The CJI questioned why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father for allegedly making a phone call to the CJI's brother.

What is the background of the case that led to this incident?

The case involves two candidates from Haryana seeking admission to a postgraduate medical course under a Buddhist minority quota. The institution was declared a Buddhist minority institution.

What earlier observations did the court make in this case?

In January, the bench had expressed doubts about the genuineness of the claimed conversions and ordered an inquiry into the minority certificates submitted by the petitioners.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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CJI Surya Kant Never Ever Dare CJI Surya Kant Warns Of Contempt Call To His Brother
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