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Top 5 Highest Individual Scores By Australian Players In IPL History
Australian cricketers have played a significant role in the IPL since its inception, producing several unforgettable innings. Here’s are the top five highest scores by them in tournament history.
Australian cricketers have played a significant role in the IPL since its inception, producing several unforgettable innings. Here’s are the top five highest scores by them in tournament history.
1/5
2/5
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :IPL Stats IPL Records IPL IPL 2026
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