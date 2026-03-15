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HomePhoto GalleryIPLTop 5 Highest Individual Scores By Australian Players In IPL History

Top 5 Highest Individual Scores By Australian Players In IPL History

Australian cricketers have played a significant role in the IPL since its inception, producing several unforgettable innings. Here’s are the top five highest scores by them in tournament history.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Australian cricketers have played a significant role in the IPL since its inception, producing several unforgettable innings. Here’s are the top five highest scores by them in tournament history.

Australian cricketers have played a significant role in the IPL since its inception, producing several unforgettable innings. Here’s are the top five highest scores by them in tournament history.

1/5
Mitchell Marsh struck 117 off 64 deliveries representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last year in the IPL.
Mitchell Marsh struck 117 off 64 deliveries representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last year in the IPL.
2/5
Australian legend, Shane Watson, smashed 117 runs off just 57 balls in the IPL final, playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He would go on to win the match and lift the title, marking a memorable inning.
Australian legend, Shane Watson, smashed 117 runs off just 57 balls in the IPL final, playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He would go on to win the match and lift the title, marking a memorable inning.
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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