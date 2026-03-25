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HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Wins Legal Battle As Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Deepfake Posts

Gautam Gambhir Wins Legal Battle As Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Deepfake Posts

Gautam Gambhir wins legal relief over deepfakes and AI-generated content as India coach enjoys Singapore break after historic T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, has notched up a major off-field win, with the Delhi High Court stepping in to safeguard his personality rights, as he takes a break following India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph. The ruling comes amid rising concerns over privacy and dignity in an era increasingly shaped by emerging technologies. By directing leading tech companies to act, the court has underscored the urgency of tackling digital impersonation and the misuse of public figures’ identities online.

Court Orders Removal Of Misleading Content

As reported by news agency IANS, the Delhi High Court has granted personality rights protection to Gautam Gambhir, ordering the removal of objectionable online content linked to him.

The Court directed major technology companies, Meta, Google, and Amazon, to take down specific URLs accused of misusing Gambhir’s name, likeness, and voice.

Celebrations Follow Historic World Cup Win

Away from legal proceedings, Gambhir has been enjoying a break in Singapore with his family. The Indian men’s cricket team head coach travelled there after guiding India to a memorable title win at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

India clinched the championship with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final held at Narendra Modi Stadium. The triumph was historic, making India the first side to secure three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy at home.

What Lies Ahead For Team India

Looking forward, Gambhir and the Indian team are set for a packed international schedule. India will host Afghanistan for a multi-format series in June 2026, featuring a Test and three ODIs.

This will be followed by a short tour of Ireland for two T20Is, before the team heads to England for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI contest.

With momentum on their side, India will aim to build on their recent success under Gambhir’s leadership.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent legal development concerning Gautam Gambhir?

The Delhi High Court has granted personality rights protection to Gautam Gambhir and ordered tech companies to remove objectionable content linked to him online.

Which tech companies were directed by the Delhi High Court?

Meta, Google, and Amazon were directed by the court to take down specific URLs accused of misusing Gautam Gambhir's identity.

Where is Gautam Gambhir currently?

Gautam Gambhir is currently in Singapore with his family, taking a break after India's recent World Cup win.

What recent achievement did the Indian cricket team have under Gautam Gambhir?

Under Gautam Gambhir's leadership, the Indian men's cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, their third title and a successful defense at home.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Delhi High Court India Head Coach T20 World Cup
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