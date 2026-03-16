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HomePhoto GalleryIPLMS Dhoni’s Top 5 Highest Scores In IPL History

MS Dhoni’s Top 5 Highest Scores In IPL History

MS Dhoni has represented CSK in the IPL since its inception and has cemented himself as one of the most influential captains. However, his impact extends beyond leadership.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
MS Dhoni has represented CSK in the IPL since its inception and has cemented himself as one of the most influential captains. However, his impact extends beyond leadership.

MS Dhoni has represented CSK in the IPL since its inception and has cemented himself as one of the most influential captains. However, his impact extends beyond leadership.

1/5
Dhoni's fifth highest score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history is a 37-ball 67. This came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all the way back in 2013, the franchise's debut season.
Dhoni's fifth highest score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history is a 37-ball 67. This came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all the way back in 2013, the franchise's debut season.
2/5
MS Dhoni has reached the 70-run mark twice in his IPL career, once in 40, and then again in 34 deliveries. Notably, both of these innings came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
MS Dhoni has reached the 70-run mark twice in his IPL career, once in 40, and then again in 34 deliveries. Notably, both of these innings came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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MS Dhoni IPL Records IPL IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Stats

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