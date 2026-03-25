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HomeNewsIndiaLPG Supply May Be Stopped Where PNG Connection Is Available: Govt

LPG Supply May Be Stopped Where PNG Connection Is Available: Govt

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has notified the Natural Gas, Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, mandating a shift to PNG in areas where pipeline connectivity is available.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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The government has said households must shift to piped natural gas (PNG) where the facility is available, warning that LPG supply may be stopped for those who do not switch within the prescribed time. The directive comes as India faces supply pressure on liquefied petroleum gas due to disruptions in West Asia, prompting authorities to push faster expansion of the city gas network. Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on LPG cylinders and ensuring that limited supplies are redirected to regions that do not yet have pipeline connectivity.

LPG To Stop Where PNG Exists

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, mandating a shift to piped natural gas in areas where pipeline connectivity has already been provided. Under the order issued on March 24, LPG supply to a household may be discontinued three months after the consumer is informed that PNG is available but has not applied for a connection.

However, LPG supply will continue if the authorised gas distribution entity certifies that providing a piped connection is technically infeasible. In such cases, a no-objection certificate must be issued and recorded, and the exemption can be withdrawn once connectivity becomes possible.

Officials said the policy is intended to free LPG supplies from cities with gas pipelines and divert them to regions that still depend entirely on cylinders.

Push To Expand Gas Network

The order has been issued under the Essential Commodities Act to speed up the expansion of pipeline infrastructure across the country. It simplifies approval procedures, fixes charges and requires authorities to grant permissions within set timelines, failing which approval will be treated as granted.

Housing societies and other entities controlling access must allow pipeline work within three working days, while last-mile PNG connections are to be provided within 48 hours where feasible. Applications for connectivity cannot be rejected without valid technical reasons.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the reforms aim to turn the current supply challenge into an opportunity to accelerate gas network expansion and promote fuel diversification. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has been made the nodal agency to monitor implementation and ensure compliance with the new rules.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
PNG PNG Supply LPG Crisis LPG Supply
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