Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised: Doctors Issue Health Update

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Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late Tuesday night and remains stable under close medical supervision, according to hospital authorities. She was brought to the hospital at around 10.22 pm after feeling unwell. Doctors said preliminary assessments suggest a possible stomach or urinary tract infection. A team of specialists is monitoring her condition closely, and antibiotics have been administered. Sources said the admission was precautionary and there is no immediate cause for concern.

Condition Stable

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi’s condition is stable and she remains under observation. Doctors are carrying out further investigations to determine whether she is suffering from an infection in the stomach or urinary tract.

He said a team of doctors is closely monitoring her health and necessary medication, including antibiotics, has been given as part of the treatment protocol.

Admitted As Precaution

Hospital sources said the Congress leader had complained of uneasiness, possibly linked to the recent change in weather, following which she was admitted for observation.

They added that the admission was largely precautionary and that her condition is not serious. Further tests are being conducted, and doctors are expected to decide the next course of treatment after reviewing the reports.