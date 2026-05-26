RCB IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB reached IPL Playoffs 11 times in 19 seasons.

They won 7 of 17 Playoff matches.

Defending champions RCB face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

RCB IPL Playoffs Record: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions of IPL 2026, are set to face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 clash on May 26. While the franchise finally ended its long wait for a maiden IPL title last season, RCB are no strangers to the Playoff stage. One of the original eight teams in the tournament, they have consistently been among the most followed and talked-about franchises in IPL history. Over the years, they have experienced several dramatic Playoff campaigns, heartbreaking final defeats, and memorable knockout victories.

As fans wait to see RCB in action yet again, let's take a look at their IPL Playoffs record so far, and what that means for their upcoming fixture agaisnt GT.

RCB IPL Playoffs History

In 19 IPL seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has secured a place in the Playoffs on 11 occasions, underlining their ability to consistently stay among the league’s strongest sides.

That said, even with regular appearances in the knockout rounds, RCB’s record in high-pressure playoff matches has been mixed. The team has taken part in 17 knockout fixtures, including Eliminators, Qualifiers and a semi-final, but has emerged victorious in only seven of them, and have lost 10 times.

Several campaigns that began with strong momentum eventually ended in disappointment, making their playoff history both memorable and frustrating for supporters.

This season, though, the mood around the franchise feels very different. RCB finished IPL 2026 at the top of the standings and have delivered strong performances throughout the tournament. Their batting lineup has clicked consistently, while the bowling attack has also produced crucial performances at important moments. Heading into the Playoffs as defending champions, Bengaluru appear well-equipped to make another serious push for the title.

Also Check: Virat Kohli's IPL Playoff Record Raises Questions - Check Stats

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier: Match Time

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss likely to be conducted around 7:00 PM.