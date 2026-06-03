No End To Suryakumar Yadav's Nightmare Run, Flops Again After IPL 2026

Just two days after the end of IPL 2026, Suryakumar Yadav was back in action, but his struggles with the bat continued. The India T20 captain is currently featuring in Mumbai T20 League, where he failed to make a significant impact in a match against North Mumbai Panthers. Suryakumar scored only 19 runs as his side, Triumph Knights, went down by 21 runs.

Suryakumar's latest failure comes on the back of a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Representing Mumbai Indians, he managed just 270 runs in 13 matches and scored only two half-centuries throughout the season. His form also remained below expectations during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he scored 242 runs in nine matches while leading India.

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Adding to the concerns surrounding his form, reports have suggested that the selectors may no longer view Suryakumar Yadav as part of their long-term plans for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

In the match played on Tuesday, the North Mumbai Panthers, led by Ajinkya Rahane, posted a massive total of 209 runs after being asked to bat first. Chasing the target, Triumph Knights got off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 20 runs on the board. Suryakumar walked in at No. 4 and looked promising early in his innings.

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The Mumbai Indians star raced to 19 runs off just 11 balls, striking four boundaries and appearing set for a big score. However, Rahul Sawant outfoxed him, bringing an end to his brief stay at the crease. At the time of his dismissal, the Knights were struggling at 57/3.

Despite a fighting knock of 93 runs from 56 balls by Nutan Kumar Goyal, Triumph Knights could only reach 188 runs in their allotted 20 overs, falling 21 runs short of the target.