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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli's IPL Playoff Record Raises Questions - Check Stats

Virat Kohli's IPL Playoff Record Raises Questions - Check Stats

The primary reason these playoff metrics are drawing massive discussion online is the stark contrast to how Kohli has performed over the last two seasons.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

As defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare for their high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Dharamsala, all eyes are fixed firmly on modern maestro Virat Kohli.

The RCB legend has been in spectacular form throughout the 2026 league stage - anchoring RCB’s top order to secure a first-place finish - cricket analysts have pointed out a surprising statistical anomaly regarding his past performances in the business end of the tournament.

Despite holding nearly every major batting record in tournament history, Kohli's historical numbers in the IPL playoffs reveal a rare area of vulnerability.

Surprising Playoff Blueprint

When checking out the grandest stages of the IPL knockouts, Kohli's numbers drop noticeably compared to his otherwise stellar career averages:

Scoring Record: Across his illustrative career with RCB, Virat Kohli has walked out to bat in 17 playoff matches, accumulating a total of 396 runs.

Missing Dominance: His average in these high-pressure games hovers around a modest 24.75, paired with an uncharacteristic strike rate of 120.31. For context, his career IPL strike rate sits well north of 134, spiking into the 160s during his most dominant standard season runs.

Milestone Tally: In his 17 playoff appearances, he has managed to crossing the half-century mark on just two occasions - with his highest score being an unbeaten 70 against Chennai Super Kings way back in 2011. Conversely, he also has a solitary duck to his name in the knockout phases. 

Contrast to His Current Form

The primary reason these playoff metrics are drawing massive discussion online is the stark contrast to how Kohli has performed over the last two seasons. He was a pivotal architect behind RCB’s historic maiden IPL title triumph in 2025 and has carried that identical, ruthless momentum directly into the current 2026 campaign. During the 2026 league phase, Kohli completely dominated bowling lineups, smashing 557 runs across 14 innings at an elite average of 50.63, highlighted by a blistering century (105*).

Chance to Rewrite Narrative

While critics point toward his conservative strike rates in past knockout games, context is essential. Many of Kohli's early playoff appearances came during eras where T20 anchoring roles were structurally different, or on slow, spinning tracks where early collapses forced him into a pure rebuilding phase.

With Tuesday’s massive clash taking place at the high-altitude HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala - a venue famous for true bounce, shorter boundaries, and fast scoring outfields - Kohli has a pristine opportunity to shatter these historical stats.

If RCB hopes to bypass the risky Qualifier 2 route and march straight into back-to-back finals, they will need their talisman to completely rewrite his playoff script under the mountain lights.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL Playoffs IPL IPL 2026 Virat Kohli IPL Playoff Record
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