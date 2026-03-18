IPL 2026: Two Teams With Worst Spin Attack

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Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026: IPL season is almost here, and as it approaches, team combinations and squad balance have become key talking points. A strong spin attack is traditionally crucial for controlling the middle overs and adapting to diverse Indian pitches, yet several franchises appear to be entering the season with notable gaps in this department. Both Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face specific challenges regarding experience and injury concerns that could impact their ability to pick up wickets during the middle phase of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG faces a significant hurdle due to limited spin depth and injury reliability. While the squad features Wanindu Hasaranga as a proven wicket-taking option, his recurring injury problems remain a major concern after he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with no subsequent fitness update. At a venue like the Ekana Stadium, which demands seasoned slow bowlers, the team is forced to rely on Digvesh Rathi.

Although Rathi performed well in IPL 2025 by claiming 14 wickets in 13 matches, his lack of extensive experience at the highest level could put the franchise on the back foot. The unit is rounded out by left-arm options M. Siddarth and Shahbaz Ahmed, but the overall lack of a veteran presence remains a vulnerability.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also enters the 2026 season with clear concerns regarding an inexperienced spin department. The franchise failed to acquire a marquee spinner like Ravi Bishnoi during the auction, leaving them with a unit that lacks big-match temperament. The roster includes promising names such as Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, and Zeeshan Ansari, but all three remain relatively unproven at the IPL level.

This lack of experience is compounded by the fact that SRH currently has no established new-ball pacer besides Pat Cummins, meaning the young spin-bowling talent will need to punch well above their weight to maintain control throughout the long tournament.