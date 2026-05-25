Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

The image included the message, “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” and was posted while negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 25 May 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump shared AI image with a fighter jet, signaling tough stance.
  • US Secretary of State hinted at potential breakthrough soon.
  • Trump criticized previous Iran deal, promising a better one.
  • Iran confirmed ongoing talks, with progress and sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media that appeared to carry a strong warning for Tehran as uncertainty continues to surround a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, even as negotiations between the two sides reportedly make progress.

The image showed a fighter jet carrying bombs, accompanied by the message: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump’s post came at a sensitive moment, with speculation growing over a potential breakthrough in the US-Iran negotiations. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said in Delhi that “good news” could emerge at any time regarding the talks.

Trump Signals Tough Stand on Iran Deal

Despite growing expectations around a possible agreement, Trump has so far made no formal announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or a final deal with Iran.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, the US president said that if he reached an agreement with Iran, it would be “good and fair,” unlike the nuclear deal signed during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump criticised the previous agreement, claiming it gave Iran large amounts of cash and created an opening for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He insisted that any agreement under his leadership would be entirely different.

 

ALSO READ | Two LNG Vessels, Iraqi Crude Supertanker Exit Hormuz, Head For Pakistan, China

‘I Don’t Make Bad Deals’: Trump

The US president also attacked critics questioning the negotiations, saying they were commenting on matters they did not fully understand.

“Unlike those before me, who should have solved this problem years ago, I do not make bad deals,” Trump said in his statement.

On Sunday, according to Indian time, Trump claimed that a deal involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had largely been negotiated and was now awaiting final approval.

However, by Monday morning, Trump appeared to soften his position slightly, saying the agreement had not yet been fully finalised.

ALSO READ | Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’

Iran Confirms Talks Are Continuing

Iranian officials have acknowledged that negotiations with the United States are ongoing and said some progress has been achieved during the discussions.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the proposed agreement reportedly includes a roadmap aimed at ending conflicts on multiple fronts. The report also claimed that the United States had relaxed sanctions on Iranian oil during the course of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing sources, reported that two major sticking points remain unresolved: the process of unfreezing Iranian assets and a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump share on social media regarding Iran?

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of a fighter jet with a bomb, implying a strong stance towards Tehran amid ongoing negotiations.

What is Trump's stance on a potential deal with Iran?

Trump stated that any agreement he makes with Iran would be 'good and fair,' contrasting it with the previous nuclear deal signed under Obama's administration.

What progress has been made in the US-Iran negotiations?

Iranian officials confirmed ongoing negotiations with some progress achieved. The proposed agreement reportedly includes a roadmap to end conflicts and a relaxation of sanctions on Iranian oil.

What are the remaining sticking points in the US-Iran negotiations?

According to reports, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon are two major unresolved issues.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty
Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty
World
Two LNG Vessels, Iraqi Crude Supertanker Exit Hormuz, Head For Pakistan, China
Two LNG Vessels, Iraqi Crude Supertanker Exit Hormuz, Head For Pakistan, China
World
Outgoing envoy reaffirms India’s willingness to deepen ties with B'desh
Outgoing envoy reaffirms India’s willingness to deepen ties with B'desh
World
Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’
Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget