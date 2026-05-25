Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump shared AI image with a fighter jet, signaling tough stance.

US Secretary of State hinted at potential breakthrough soon.

Trump criticized previous Iran deal, promising a better one.

Iran confirmed ongoing talks, with progress and sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media that appeared to carry a strong warning for Tehran as uncertainty continues to surround a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, even as negotiations between the two sides reportedly make progress.

The image showed a fighter jet carrying bombs, accompanied by the message: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump’s post came at a sensitive moment, with speculation growing over a potential breakthrough in the US-Iran negotiations. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said in Delhi that “good news” could emerge at any time regarding the talks.

Trump Signals Tough Stand on Iran Deal

Despite growing expectations around a possible agreement, Trump has so far made no formal announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or a final deal with Iran.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, the US president said that if he reached an agreement with Iran, it would be “good and fair,” unlike the nuclear deal signed during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump criticised the previous agreement, claiming it gave Iran large amounts of cash and created an opening for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He insisted that any agreement under his leadership would be entirely different.

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‘I Don’t Make Bad Deals’: Trump

The US president also attacked critics questioning the negotiations, saying they were commenting on matters they did not fully understand.

“Unlike those before me, who should have solved this problem years ago, I do not make bad deals,” Trump said in his statement.

On Sunday, according to Indian time, Trump claimed that a deal involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had largely been negotiated and was now awaiting final approval.

However, by Monday morning, Trump appeared to soften his position slightly, saying the agreement had not yet been fully finalised.

ALSO READ | Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’

Iran Confirms Talks Are Continuing

Iranian officials have acknowledged that negotiations with the United States are ongoing and said some progress has been achieved during the discussions.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the proposed agreement reportedly includes a roadmap aimed at ending conflicts on multiple fronts. The report also claimed that the United States had relaxed sanctions on Iranian oil during the course of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing sources, reported that two major sticking points remain unresolved: the process of unfreezing Iranian assets and a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon.