Marco Rubio, Wife Jeanette Visit Taj Mahal During Agra Visit: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal with his wife.

Rubio is scheduled to visit Jaipur and tour Amer Fort later.

He will attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

The Taj Mahal continues to attract numerous global leaders.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal with his wife Jeanette on Monday during the third day of his visit to India. The couple arrived in Agra on Monday morning.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also accompanied the couple during their visit to the UNESCO World Heritage monument.

Rubio’s convoy arrived at the monument this morning, with the US diplomat scheduled to spend around an hour at the historical site before departing for Rajasthan.

Jaipur Visit Scheduled Later In The Day

Following his Agra visit, Rubio is expected to travel to Jaipur, where he will arrive with his family at around 2 pm and proceed to Rambagh Palace.

In the evening, he is likely to tour the historic Amer Fort along with other tourist attractions in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is expected to receive Rubio on behalf of the state government.

Rubio is scheduled to stay overnight at Rambagh Palace before leaving for Delhi early Tuesday morning.

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Rubio To Attend Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Rubio’s Agra visit forms part of his four-day India tour, during which he is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by S. Jaishankar, will bring together representatives from the Quad nations, including India, the United States, Australia and Japan, to discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the evolving security situation in West Asia.

During his India visit, Rubio also visited the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

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Taj Mahal Continues To Draw Global Leaders

Several prominent international leaders have visited the Mughal-era monument over the years.

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance toured the Taj Mahal with his wife Usha Vance and their children Vivek, Mirabel and Ewan.

Former US President Donald Trump had also visited the monument during his first presidential term alongside former First Lady Melania Trump.

During his visit, Trump described the Taj Mahal as “a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.”

According to the monument’s official website, the Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, blending Persian, Indian and Islamic design traditions.

In 1983, UNESCO designated the Taj Mahal a World Heritage Site and described it as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”

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