Is Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rumors suggest a Barbie-inspired pink iPhone 18 Pro with custom themes.

Apple is also testing Dark Cherry for standard Pro models.

Next-gen chip offers performance and efficiency gains.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 series is generating a lot of attention online, and it is still months away from its expected launch. Among the several rumours circulating, one that has particularly caught people's interest is the possibility of a Barbie-inspired special edition iPhone 18 Pro. Leaks suggest this model could come in a vibrant, glossy pink finish, targeted at younger buyers and fashion-focused users.

While Apple has not confirmed anything officially, the buzz around this edition continues to grow with every new leak that surfaces online.

Is Apple Really Working On A Barbie Edition iPhone 18 Pro?

The rumour picked up steam after reports suggested Apple is testing more vibrant colour finishes for the iPhone 18 lineup. According to online speculation, the alleged Barbie Edition could feature a custom pink finish, exclusive wallpapers, themed accessories, and special packaging. Some reports also claim Apple may offer unique software themes and lock screen customisations inspired by the Barbie aesthetic.

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That said, it is important to note that Apple has not officially confirmed the existence of any such device. The concept has largely been driven by fan discussions and unverified leaks, so it should be treated as speculation for now.

Separately, Apple is also said to be testing four colour options for the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup: Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. Dark Cherry is being tipped as the headline colour for this generation.

What Else Do We Know About The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the colour rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with the A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC's 2nm process, potentially making it up to 15 per cent faster and 30% more efficient.

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The display stays at 6.3 inches, with the Dynamic Island possibly getting 35 per cent narrower. Camera upgrades include a variable aperture main sensor and a triple 48-megapixel rear setup. The Pro Max could pack a 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery.

Apple is expected to launch the lineup in September 2026, with India pricing starting around Rs 1,34,900.