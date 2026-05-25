Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsIs Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say

Is Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may launch in a Barbie-inspired glossy pink finish. From new colours to a powerful A20 chip, here's everything leaked so far about Apple's most-talked-about phone of 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rumors suggest a Barbie-inspired pink iPhone 18 Pro with custom themes.
  • Apple is also testing Dark Cherry for standard Pro models.
  • Next-gen chip offers performance and efficiency gains.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 series is generating a lot of attention online, and it is still months away from its expected launch. Among the several rumours circulating, one that has particularly caught people's interest is the possibility of a Barbie-inspired special edition iPhone 18 Pro. Leaks suggest this model could come in a vibrant, glossy pink finish, targeted at younger buyers and fashion-focused users. 

While Apple has not confirmed anything officially, the buzz around this edition continues to grow with every new leak that surfaces online.

Is Apple Really Working On A Barbie Edition iPhone 18 Pro?

The rumour picked up steam after reports suggested Apple is testing more vibrant colour finishes for the iPhone 18 lineup. According to online speculation, the alleged Barbie Edition could feature a custom pink finish, exclusive wallpapers, themed accessories, and special packaging. Some reports also claim Apple may offer unique software themes and lock screen customisations inspired by the Barbie aesthetic.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's Upcoming Feature Will Let You See Who's Online Without Opening A Single Chat

That said, it is important to note that Apple has not officially confirmed the existence of any such device. The concept has largely been driven by fan discussions and unverified leaks, so it should be treated as speculation for now.

Separately, Apple is also said to be testing four colour options for the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup: Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. Dark Cherry is being tipped as the headline colour for this generation.

What Else Do We Know About The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the colour rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with the A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC's 2nm process, potentially making it up to 15 per cent faster and 30% more efficient. 

ALSO READ: Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra Is Already Losing The Crowd: Here's Why

The display stays at 6.3 inches, with the Dynamic Island possibly getting 35 per cent narrower. Camera upgrades include a variable aperture main sensor and a triple 48-megapixel rear setup. The Pro Max could pack a 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery. 

Apple is expected to launch the lineup in September 2026, with India pricing starting around Rs 1,34,900.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Barbie Edition iPhone 18 Pro coming?

There are leaks and rumors suggesting a Barbie-inspired iPhone 18 Pro with a pink finish and themed customizations. However, Apple has not officially confirmed this.

What are the expected color options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup?

Besides the rumored Barbie Edition, the standard iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come in Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. Dark Cherry is anticipated to be the main color.

What are the expected performance and display upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to feature the A20 Pro chipset for improved speed and efficiency, and a narrower Dynamic Island. The display size is expected to remain at 6.3 inches.

What camera and battery improvements are rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup with a variable aperture main sensor. The Pro Max model might feature a 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple Iphone IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Is Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say
Is Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say
Gadgets
iPhone Ultra Fold: Is Apple Copying Huawei's Design? iFixit Video Creates Buzz
iPhone Ultra Fold: Is Apple Copying Huawei's Design? iFixit Video Creates Buzz
Gadgets
Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra Is Already Losing The Crowd: Here's Why
Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra Is Already Losing The Crowd: Here's Why
Gadgets
Paid Rs 1.3 Lakh For iPhone 17 Pro? Here Is What iPhone 18 May Cost You
Paid Rs 1.3 Lakh For iPhone 17 Pro? Here Is What iPhone 18 May Cost You
Advertisement

Videos

Big Breaking: CTI Proposes 5% VAT Cap to Cut Fuel Prices by ₹15
Big Breaking: Jaipur Woman Anu Meena Case Sparks Nationwide Shock
Big Breaking: Fuel Prices Surge Again, Mumbai Petrol Nears ₹111
Breaking News: Petrol Up by ₹2.61, Diesel by ₹2.71 Across Country
Big Breaking: CBSE 12th On-Screen Marking System Under Scrutiny
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget