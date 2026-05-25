Kimi Antonelli Becomes Only Driver To Acheive First Four Career Wins In Consecutive GPs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Antonelli dominated Canadian GP; Russell retired with power unit failure.

Lewis Hamilton secured season-best second place for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen claimed a hard-fought podium in third place.

Antonelli's victory extended championship lead; McLaren faced issues.

Canadian GP Race Results: Mercedes rookie prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured a magnificent fourth consecutive Formula One victory following a highly attritional, rain-threatened Canadian Grand Prix. The teenage sensation assumed absolute control of the field after his pole-sitting teammate George Russell suffered a heartbreaking power unit failure on lap thirty, shifting the title race parameters completely.

A Thrilling Front Row Mercedes Duel

The initial phases of the Montreal encounter delivered an enthralling tactical spectacle as both Silver Arrows drivers traded the lead continuously. Pole-sitter George Russell aggressively defended his track position against a relentless challenge from the younger Italian prodigy.

The thrilling internal team duel kept global broadcast audiences completely captivated through multiple close overtaking maneuvers. However, the intense dynamic shifted permanently on lap thirty when Russell's power unit expired suddenly, forcing a bitter retirement.

Hamilton Secures Season Best Ferrari Placement

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton produced an exceptionally clinical driving performance to claim a season-best second-place finish for Ferrari. The veteran British driver managed his machinery superbly across changing surface grip levels.

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Hamilton engaged in a relentless late-race pursuit of Max Verstappen, hunting down the Dutchman over the final stint. He executed a clean, decisive pass around Turn 1 on lap sixty-two to claim the runner-up spot.

Verstappen Claims Hard-Fought Maiden Podium

Reigning three-time champion Max Verstappen completed the podium steps, steering his Red Bull home to a hard-fought third-place finish. The outcome marks the premier driver's very first podium finish of a highly volatile current campaign.

Verstappen struggled heavily with tyre degradation during the concluding laps, leaving him completely vulnerable to the charging Ferrari behind. He successfully held off the remaining field to secure an invaluable fifteen-point haul.

The Official Top Ten Classification Settled

Charles Leclerc recovered from a highly challenging qualifying session to guide the secondary Scuderia car across the line in a lonely fourth position. Red Bull rookie Isack Hadjar delivered an exceptional performance to round out the top five.

Franco Colapinto claimed a sensational sixth for Alpine despite carrying minor front wing damage. Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Ollie Bearman systematically filled out the remaining point-scoring placements.

Severe Championship Standings Shifts

The definitive race result has fundamentally altered the structural parameters of the active driver's standings. Antonelli's flawless victory extends his championship advantage to a massive 43 points over the unfortunate Russell.

McLaren endured a complete logistical nightmare as Lando Norris retired with a gearbox malfunction, compounding a failed initial tyre strategy. The paddock now heads straight to Europe with the title race heavily tilted toward the rookie.

Official F1 Canadian Grand Prix Race Results

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

6. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

8. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9. Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10. Oliver Bearman, Haas

11. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

12. Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

17. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

18. Lando Norris, McLaren

19. George Russell, Mercedes

20. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Active F1 Drivers Championship Standings After Montreal

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 131 Points

2. George Russell, Mercedes, 88 Points

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 75 Points

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 72 Points

5. Lando Norris, McLaren, 58 Points

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 48 Points

7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 43 Points

8. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 20 Points

9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 18 Points

10. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 16 Points

11. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 15 Points

12. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 14 Points

13. Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams, 6 Points

14. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 5 Points

15. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 2 Points

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1 Point

17. Alex Albon, Williams, 1 Point

18. Nico Hülkenberg, Audi, 0 Points

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 0 Points

20. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 0 Points

21. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 0 Points

22. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, 0 Points