Two LNG Vessels, Iraqi Crude Supertanker Exit Hormuz, Head For Pakistan, China

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two LNG tankers and a crude oil tanker have exited Strait of Hormuz.

Tankers are bound for Pakistan, China amid regional shipping tensions.

Crude oil tanker resumes voyage to China after three months.

US will not rush Iran deal, blockade remains in effect.

Two tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) bound for Pakistan and China have exited the Strait of Hormuz, while a crude oil supertanker stranded in the Gulf for nearly three months has also resumed its journey to China.

The movement comes amid continuing tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has sharply disrupted commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies normally pass.

Qatar LNG Tanker Heads Towards China

The LNG tanker Al Rayyan, owned by QatarEnergy, has successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz after loading cargo at Ras Laffan in Qatar, Reuters reported citing shipping data from LSEG and Kpler.

Shipping data showed the vessel was last seen inside the Gulf on May 22 and is now positioned outside the strait between Iran and Oman. The tanker is expected to deliver its cargo to China on June 27.

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Iraqi Crude Tanker Resumes Voyage After Months

Separately, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Eagle Verona exited the strait on Saturday and is expected to arrive at Ningbo port in eastern China on June 12.

The Singapore-flagged vessel, chartered by Sinopec’s trading arm Unipec, loaded nearly two million barrels of Basrah crude around February 26, according to shipping records.

The tanker had reportedly remained stranded for nearly three months amid escalating regional tensions and restrictions affecting maritime traffic.

The Eagle Verona was among seven vessels for which Malaysian authorities had sought transit permission from Iran, according to earlier reports. Of those ships, five have since exited the waterway, while two remain inside the Gulf.

Before the conflict escalated, daily vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz averaged between 125 and 140 passages. However, maritime traffic has declined significantly following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

Industry estimates suggest nearly 20,000 seafarers remain stranded aboard hundreds of vessels inside Gulf waters as shipping operations continue to face uncertainty and delays.

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Trump Says US Will Not ‘Rush Into’ Iran Deal

The shipping developments come as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran continues alongside ongoing military tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States would not “rush into a deal” with Iran and asserted that the blockade on Iranian ports would remain in effect until a formal agreement is reached.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the nuclear agreement negotiated during former President Barack Obama’s administration, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made.”

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,” Trump wrote.

The US President also stated that relations with Iran were becoming “more professional and productive,” while reiterating that Tehran “cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

The discussions are being closely watched by global energy markets, as any sustained disruption to Hormuz shipping could significantly impact international crude oil and LNG supplies.

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