Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates T20 History At 15, Breaks Massive Record In IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the highest run-scoring teenager in T20s.

The 15-year-old amassed 583 runs at a striking rate of 232.27.

He also hit 53 sixes, the second most in an IPL season.

Sooryavanshi's 37-ball century was the fastest of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another incredible milestone to his growing reputation during Rajasthan Royals clash against Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of IPL 2026. The 15 year old batter etched his name into the record books by becoming the highest run scoring teenager in T20 cricket history.

The landmark moment came when Sooryavanshi completed his second run off a delivery from Will Jacks. With that, the Rajasthan Royals youngster went past the previous teenage T20 record held by Devdutt Padikkal. The Bihar born left hander has enjoyed a dream campaign in IPL 2026 and has emerged as one of the biggest discoveries of the season. His fearless batting approach and remarkable consistency have made him a standout performer despite his young age.

A Stunning IPL 2026 Season For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi finished the IPL 2026 league stage with 583 runs in 14 matches at a sensational strike rate of 232.27. His aggressive batting style has entertained fans throughout the tournament, especially with his ability to clear the ropes with ease.

The teenager smashed 53 sixes this season, making him the second highest six hitter in a single IPL edition. The all time record still belongs to Chris Gayle, who blasted 59 sixes in one season.

One of the biggest highlights of Sooryavanshi’s campaign came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he hammered a breathtaking century in just 37 balls. His innings of 103 runs remains the fastest hundred of IPL 2026 and further underlined his status as one of the most explosive young batters in world cricket.

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Devdutt Padikkal’s Record Finally Surpassed

Before Sooryavanshi’s historic feat, the teenage T20 run scoring record belonged to Devdutt Padikkal. The left handed batter had scored 580 runs at the age of 19 during the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while representing Karnataka.

Padikkal later carried that form into the IPL and impressed in the 2020 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 473 runs in 15 matches that year, including a century and several half centuries.

The stylish batter has represented different IPL franchises over the years before returning to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 auction for INR 2 crore.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma also featured among the top teenage performers in IPL history after scoring 397 runs in 14 matches for Mumbai Indians during the 2022 season.

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