From Meme To Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Lays Out Political Vision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' aims to become youth movement.

Online outfit grew from social media, now champions accountability.

Focus on education, jobs, transparency without partisan politics.

Supreme Court petition seeks probe into 'Cockroach Janta Party'.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical social media outfit launched by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke, has said it now aims to evolve into an independent youth-driven movement focused on accountability, transparency and issues affecting young Indians.

What began as an online response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s “cockroach” remarks about some sections of the youth has rapidly grown into a major digital phenomenon, drawing nearly 22.8 million followers on Instagram.

As the page gained traction, questions began emerging over whether the Cockroach Janta Party would remain just another viral meme platform or attempt to build a larger political and social movement. The group has now offered its clearest indication yet about its future direction.

CJP Says Youth Frustration Fuelled Its Rise

In a post shared on Instagram, the Cockroach Janta Party acknowledged that it initially started as a satirical platform but soon struck a chord with young Indians frustrated by issues such as paper leaks, unemployment and lack of accountability.

“Cockroaches are the ultimate survivors, thriving in the dark crevices and outlasting every attempt to shut them down. That’s what being young in this country often feels like: mistreated, neglected and overlooked, but never giving up on life,” the post said.

The outfit claimed that its rapid rise reflected a growing desire among India’s youth to have their concerns heard more seriously within the system.

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‘We Want to Build an Independent Youth Movement’

The CJP also alleged that its X account had been taken down and claimed there had been repeated attempts to hack its social media handles, along with what it described as “smear campaigns”.

Calling such developments “unfortunate, but not entirely shocking”, the group said it remained committed to building an independent and youth-centric movement.

“We want to build an independent, youth-driven movement focused on amplifying the concerns of young people and holding the government accountable,” the post stated.

The group added that its values were aligned with the Constitution of India and said it drew inspiration from figures including Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Focus on Education, Jobs and Transparency

According to the post, the movement plans to focus on issues such as education, employment, environmental concerns and institutional transparency.

The CJP said it intended to raise these concerns “constructively” without slipping into partisan politics.

The organisation also announced plans to gather suggestions from its more than 22 million followers and convert the best ideas into issue-based campaigns before moving towards “collective structured action”.

Calling the initiative “your movement”, the post urged supporters to actively participate and help shape its future direction.

“Together, we will ensure that young people are heard by the system, not ignored. Stay tuned — the cockroaches are just getting started,” the statement concluded.

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Supreme Court Plea Seeks Probe Into CJP

Even as the platform continues gaining visibility online, it has also begun attracting legal scrutiny.

A man identified as Raja Choudhary filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking a CBI investigation into the Cockroach Janta Party.

The petition reportedly argues that oral courtroom remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant are being used for commercial purposes.