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HomeSportsIPLMumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Future: 'It Didn't Work Out For Us'

Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Future: 'It Didn't Work Out For Us'

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard speaks out on Hardik Pandya's leadership and potential roster changes after a disappointing IPL 2026 season.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya's captaincy uncertain following Mumbai Indians' poor season.
  • Batting coach Kieron Pollard admits captaincy fell short of expectations.
  • Pollard stated management provided full support to the captain.
  • Coach emphasized team's collective failure, deflecting individual blame.

The competitive future of Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain remains highly uncertain after the five-time champions concluded their disappointing domestic campaign in a lowly ninth position. The flamboyant all-rounder struggled significantly to extract peak performance levels from his star-studded squad while enduring an incredibly underwhelming individual cycle with both bat and ball across the entire tournament.

Management Formally Acknowledges Captaincy Deficit

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard openly addressed the leadership challenges during a formal press interaction following a definitive final-round defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The former West Indian international candidly acknowledged that the high-profile captaincy stint fell drastically short of internal expectations.

The senior coach explicitly refused to shield the skipper from his individual shortcomings throughout the season. Pollard explained that the backroom staff systematically provided every possible resource to support the newly appointed leader.

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"From a leadership perspective on Hardik, yes, it has not gone as well as he would have wanted as an individual," Pollard told reporters after the match. "It might not have gone how we would have wanted as a management staff. But one thing you know that we have tried each and everything to give him the best opportunity to lead the franchise, to do well."

Collective Group Failure Deflects Isolated Blame

Despite the intense individual scrutiny focused on Pandya, the batting coach firmly maintained that the structural collapse represented a collective failure. He adamantly rejected suggestions of pointing fingers at isolated individuals within the dugout.

The veteran mentor emphasised that the squad must process their competitive disappointment rationally as a unified group. He noted that every member worked tirelessly to reverse their poor on-field momentum.

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"No one is going to sit here and put blame on point fingers. When you lose, especially, you have to look at it from a collective perspective. You win some, you lose some. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn't question certain things," he explained. "He was trying; we all were trying, and it just didn't work out for us. You sit, you talk, see what is best. Never know what is going to happen. For us, let us just lick our wounds in time and hopefully come back stronger in the 12 months."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Mumbai Indians' performance in the recent domestic campaign?

The Mumbai Indians concluded their domestic campaign in a disappointing ninth position, a low for the five-time champions.

Did the Mumbai Indians management acknowledge issues with Hardik Pandya's captaincy?

Yes, batting coach Kieron Pollard acknowledged that Hardik Pandya's captaincy did not go as well as he or the management would have wanted.

Did the Mumbai Indians management provide support to Hardik Pandya?

The management provided Hardik Pandya with every possible resource to support him in leading the franchise and performing well.

Is the Mumbai Indians' poor performance attributed solely to Hardik Pandya?

No, the batting coach stated that the team's struggles were a collective failure and they do not point fingers at individuals.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 News. Hardik Pandya Captaincy Mumbai Indians 9th Finish Kieron Pollard Press Conference Hardik Pandya Future Jeopardy MI Roster Changes
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