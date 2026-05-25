Ranji Trophy Winner Dies: Star Bowler Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During League Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Karnataka bowler SL Akshay died suddenly Sunday.

He collapsed after bowling in a local match.

Akshay was part of the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy team.

He remained active in cricket as a player and coach.

The domestic cricketing community has been plunged into deep mourning following the sudden, tragic passing of former Karnataka fast bowler SL Akshay on Sunday morning. The thirty-nine year old sportsman collapsed and died shortly after participating in an active competitive local match, leaving his former teammates and contemporary colleagues completely devastated.

Fatal Match Day Collapse Dissected

The unexpected medical emergency unfolded during a standard Karnataka Cricket Association Division III league fixture staged in Bengaluru. Akshay, an exceptionally athletic individual who maintained strict competitive physical conditioning, commenced the morning normally by opening the bowling spell for his side.

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The veteran pace bowler successfully completed four overs of intense physical exertion before suddenly experiencing acute internal uneasiness on the pitch. He immediately requested to step off the playing arena to recuperate inside the pavilion, where his physiological condition deteriorated rapidly within a few hours.

The Loss Of A Proven Ranji Champion

The sudden loss has triggered widespread grief across regional sporting circles, given the player's historic ties to the state's golden cricketing era. Akshay belonged to the celebrated generation of local athletes who successfully secured the prestigious Ranji Trophy title during the 2014-15 domestic season.

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Following his retirement from elite first-class cricket, the dedicated sportsman remained deeply embedded within the grassroots ecosystem, transitioning into influential roles as an active league player and specialized bowling coach. His sudden demise while fully immersed in the sport has left the local fraternity in complete disbelief.