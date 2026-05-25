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HomeSportsIPLRanji Trophy Winner Dies: Star Bowler Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During League Match

Ranji Trophy Winner Dies: Star Bowler Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During League Match

Former Karnataka fast bowler and Ranji Trophy winner SL Akshay tragically died of a sudden heart attack during a league match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Karnataka bowler SL Akshay died suddenly Sunday.
  • He collapsed after bowling in a local match.
  • Akshay was part of the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy team.
  • He remained active in cricket as a player and coach.

The domestic cricketing community has been plunged into deep mourning following the sudden, tragic passing of former Karnataka fast bowler SL Akshay on Sunday morning. The thirty-nine year old sportsman collapsed and died shortly after participating in an active competitive local match, leaving his former teammates and contemporary colleagues completely devastated.

Fatal Match Day Collapse Dissected

The unexpected medical emergency unfolded during a standard Karnataka Cricket Association Division III league fixture staged in Bengaluru. Akshay, an exceptionally athletic individual who maintained strict competitive physical conditioning, commenced the morning normally by opening the bowling spell for his side.

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The veteran pace bowler successfully completed four overs of intense physical exertion before suddenly experiencing acute internal uneasiness on the pitch. He immediately requested to step off the playing arena to recuperate inside the pavilion, where his physiological condition deteriorated rapidly within a few hours.

The Loss Of A Proven Ranji Champion

The sudden loss has triggered widespread grief across regional sporting circles, given the player's historic ties to the state's golden cricketing era. Akshay belonged to the celebrated generation of local athletes who successfully secured the prestigious Ranji Trophy title during the 2014-15 domestic season.

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Following his retirement from elite first-class cricket, the dedicated sportsman remained deeply embedded within the grassroots ecosystem, transitioning into influential roles as an active league player and specialized bowling coach. His sudden demise while fully immersed in the sport has left the local fraternity in complete disbelief.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did SL Akshay pass away?

SL Akshay collapsed and died suddenly on Sunday morning shortly after participating in a local cricket match. He experienced acute internal uneasiness on the pitch and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

What was SL Akshay's significant achievement in cricket?

SL Akshay was part of the Karnataka team that won the prestigious Ranji Trophy title during the 2014-15 domestic season. He was a respected fast bowler for the state.

What was SL Akshay doing after retiring from elite cricket?

After retiring from first-class cricket, he remained involved in the sport. He played in local leagues and also served as a specialized bowling coach.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
SL Akshay Cricketer Death Karnataka Ranji Trophy Winner Dies Bengaluru Cricket League Heart Attack SL Akshay Fast Bowler KSCA League Match Tragedy
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