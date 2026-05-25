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HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Fuel prices on Monday increased again, with petrol and diesel prices up across major cities, marking the fourth fuel price hike since revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 May 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Consumers face sharp rises in transportation and fuel expenses.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased again on Monday by state-run oil marketing companies, marking the fourth revision in less than two weeks as firms continued passing on the burden of rising international crude oil prices to consumers.

With the latest hike, cumulative increases in fuel prices have now reached nearly Rs 7.5 per litre since daily revisions resumed on May 15 following a prolonged pause.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.61 per litre, taking the retail rate to Rs 102.12 from Rs 99.51. Diesel prices climbed by Rs 2.71 per litre to Rs 95.20, up from Rs 92.49, according to industry sources.

The continued increase in fuel prices comes amid elevated global crude oil rates and depreciation in the rupee, both of which have raised import costs for oil marketing companies.

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Metro Cities See Fresh Spike In Fuel Prices

Fuel prices were revised upward across all four major metros on May 25.

Petrol Prices In Metro Cities

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre (up Rs 2.61)

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre (up Rs 2.87)

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre (up Rs 2.72)

Chennai: Rs 107.77 per litre (up Rs 2.46)

Diesel Prices In Metro Cities

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre (up Rs 2.71)

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre (up Rs 2.80)

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre (up Rs 2.81)

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre (up Rs 2.57)

Mumbai continued to record among the highest fuel prices in the country, with petrol retailing at Rs 111.21 per litre on Monday, compared to Rs 108.45 a day earlier.

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City-Wise Fuel Rates

Noida

At Irwin Road Service Station, petrol was priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 95.20 per litre on Monday morning.

At Chaudhary Automobiles, petrol was retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.56 per litre.

Bhopal

Petrol prices touched Rs 114.57 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 99.64 per litre at Auto House fuel station.

Chandigarh

At Capital Motor Stores, petrol was available at Rs 101.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.47 per litre.

Gandhinagar

Petrol was priced at Rs 102.01 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.13 per litre at Jay Bajarang Petroleum.

Guwahati

At GHY Ref Emp Co-Op Society Ltd., petrol was retailing at Rs 105.73 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 97.23 per litre.

Jaipur

Petrol prices reached Rs 112.69 per litre and diesel Rs 97.78 per litre at Arihant Filling & Service Station.

Patna

At Auto Care Centre, petrol was being sold at Rs 113.37 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.36 per litre.

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Fourth Hike In Less Than Two Weeks

Monday’s revision marks the fourth increase in petrol and diesel prices since May 15, when daily rate revisions resumed after a long freeze in retail fuel prices.

The sustained upward movement in rates reflects pressure on oil companies due to higher crude import costs and currency fluctuations, with consumers across cities now witnessing a sharp rise in transportation and fuel expenses.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which metro city has among the highest fuel prices?

Mumbai continues to record among the highest fuel prices, with petrol retailing at Rs 111.21 per litre.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Fuel Prices Petrol
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