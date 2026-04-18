Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Final Playing 11s

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Final Playing 11s

SRH host CSK in their first IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Check toss result and playing 11 details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be action shortly in IPL 2026, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home. The two sides are on 4 points each, but separated by Net Run Rate (NRR). The former, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is coming off two solid wins, first over Delhi Capitals (DC), and then over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while enters the fixture having spoiled Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s undefeated run in this season. Despite it still being relatively early stages in the tournament, this will be a crucial game for either team. 

SRH vs CSK Toss Result & Playing XIs

The coin toss has been conducted, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK's captain, winning and electing to bowl first.

"Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. Good to be up from the bottom. From the second game we started doing the basics right. The key is to be consistent." he said after winning the toss.

Here's a look at the players who will be in action tonight for the two teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

SRH vs CSK: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings have faced Sunrisers Hyderabad 22 times in the IPL, including a final. They have emerged on top on 15 occasions, while the latter has only tasted victory 7 times against this opposition.

Even in their IPL 2018 Final encounter, it was CSK that walked away with the trophy.

Having said that, it should be noted that SRH has beaten Chennai three times in their last five matchups, which makes for interesting dynamics.

Also Check: WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Tim David’s Bullet Six

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Dhoni SRH IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Final Playing 11s
SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Final Playing 11s
IPL
Rashid Khan Welcomes Baby Boy After GT Win, Reveals Name ‘Azlan’
Rashid Khan Welcomes Baby Boy After GT Win, Reveals Name ‘Azlan’
IPL
Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson For CSK Captaincy, But With One Big Condition
Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson For CSK Captaincy, But With One Big Condition
IPL
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Tim David’s Bullet Six
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Tim David’s Bullet Six
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget