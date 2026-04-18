SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Final Playing 11s

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be action shortly in IPL 2026, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home. The two sides are on 4 points each, but separated by Net Run Rate (NRR). The former, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is coming off two solid wins, first over Delhi Capitals (DC), and then over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while enters the fixture having spoiled Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s undefeated run in this season. Despite it still being relatively early stages in the tournament, this will be a crucial game for either team.

SRH vs CSK Toss Result & Playing XIs

The coin toss has been conducted, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK's captain, winning and electing to bowl first.

"Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. Good to be up from the bottom. From the second game we started doing the basics right. The key is to be consistent." he said after winning the toss.

Here's a look at the players who will be in action tonight for the two teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

SRH vs CSK: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings have faced Sunrisers Hyderabad 22 times in the IPL, including a final. They have emerged on top on 15 occasions, while the latter has only tasted victory 7 times against this opposition.

Even in their IPL 2018 Final encounter, it was CSK that walked away with the trophy.

Having said that, it should be noted that SRH has beaten Chennai three times in their last five matchups, which makes for interesting dynamics.

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