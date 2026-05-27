Both airlines are reducing operations due to rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which significantly increase operational costs.
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Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices
Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent.
- Air India, IndiGo to reduce flights due to rising fuel prices.
- Air India cuts domestic flights by up to 22 percent.
- IndiGo reduces domestic capacity 5-7%, international 17%.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are Air India and IndiGo reducing flight operations?
What percentage of flights will Air India cut?
Air India plans to cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights between June and August 2026.
Will IndiGo reduce international flights?
Yes, IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent, in addition to domestic cuts.
How much domestic capacity will IndiGo reduce?
IndiGo plans to reduce its domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent during the June to August period.
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