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HomeBusinessAirfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices

Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices

Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 May 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India, IndiGo to reduce flights due to rising fuel prices.
  • Air India cuts domestic flights by up to 22 percent.
  • IndiGo reduces domestic capacity 5-7%, international 17%.

Air India and IndiGo are set to reduce flight operations between June and August 2026 amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent.

IndiGo Also Reduces International Operations

Apart from domestic cuts, IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent.

The capacity reduction comes as airlines continue to face pressure from elevated fuel costs, which remain one of the largest operational expenses for carriers.

ATF Prices Trigger Operational Adjustments

The planned reductions by the two airlines come amid persistently high ATF prices, which have impacted airline operating economics.

The move is expected to affect flight availability across domestic as well as international sectors during the June-August travel period.

Airlines Rework Capacity Plans

Both carriers are adjusting network and operational plans as fuel prices continue to remain elevated.

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The developments underline the pressure on the aviation sector as airlines attempt to balance operational costs with passenger demand.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Air India and IndiGo reducing flight operations?

Both airlines are reducing operations due to rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which significantly increase operational costs.

What percentage of flights will Air India cut?

Air India plans to cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights between June and August 2026.

Will IndiGo reduce international flights?

Yes, IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent, in addition to domestic cuts.

How much domestic capacity will IndiGo reduce?

IndiGo plans to reduce its domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent during the June to August period.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India IndiGo Airfare Pressure Ahead Airlines Cut Domestic Flights Rising ATF Prices
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