Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices

Air India and IndiGo are set to reduce flight operations between June and August 2026 amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent.

IndiGo Also Reduces International Operations

Apart from domestic cuts, IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent.

Air India to cut up to 22% of its domestic flights, while IndiGo plans 5-7% domestic cuts from June to August 2026 due to high ATF prices. IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17% — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

The capacity reduction comes as airlines continue to face pressure from elevated fuel costs, which remain one of the largest operational expenses for carriers.

ATF Prices Trigger Operational Adjustments

The planned reductions by the two airlines come amid persistently high ATF prices, which have impacted airline operating economics.

The move is expected to affect flight availability across domestic as well as international sectors during the June-August travel period.

Airlines Rework Capacity Plans

Both carriers are adjusting network and operational plans as fuel prices continue to remain elevated.

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The developments underline the pressure on the aviation sector as airlines attempt to balance operational costs with passenger demand.

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