WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WWE star Drew McIntyre praised young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

McIntyre shared a gym video wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey.

Captains Riyan Parag and Rajasthan Royals franchise agreed online.

Sooryavanshi focuses on his team's crucial knockout match.

SRH vs RR Live: The rapidly ascending international stardom of Rajasthan Royals teenage opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially transcended the traditional geographical boundaries of competitive cricket. In a highly unexpected digital development, prominent World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Drew McIntyre publicly endorsed the young batting prodigy on social media just hours before a critical knockout match.

The Viral Instagram Gym Endorsement

The former multi-time world heavyweight champion uploaded a short fitness video to his personal Instagram account displaying his rigorous training routine inside a local gymnasium. Eagle-eyed sports supporters instantly spotted that the muscular wrestler performed his demanding back exercises whilst wearing an official Rajasthan tournament jersey.

The professional wrestler added a concise, high-impact two-word caption to the digital upload that quickly triggered immense fan engagement across multiple digital platforms. The simple text message effectively anointed the teenage prodigy as the definitive future face of the sport.

"Chosen One," WWE superstar Drew McIntyre explicitly captioned his viral training video on Instagram, referencing his own historical ring moniker to describe the young Indian opening batsman.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew McIntyre (@dmcintyrewwe)

The Amused Reaction From Franchise Captains

The high-profile social media post immediately attracted a light-hearted public response from Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. The young skipper expressed absolute amazement at seeing his opening batting partner featured on a global professional wrestling platform.

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Parag openly confessed to being a massive long-term enthusiast of the experienced combat athlete. He jokingly reminisced about utilizing the trademark finishing maneuvers of the wrestler during competitive console gaming sessions with friends.

"Omgggggg don't remember how many Future Shock DDTs I've hit on 2K," Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag commented publicly beneath the wrestling champion's viral gym video.

Corporate Franchise Validation Added Online

The official corporate media handle of the Rajasthan franchise also joined the expanding digital conversation shortly after. The digital marketing desk sought to fully leverage the unprecedented cross-industry marketing crossover.

The administration team completely agreed with the wrestling icon's bold individual assessment of their young asset. The public interaction provided a massive commercial boost to the franchise brand identity globally.

"Certainly," the official Rajasthan Royals social media account replied directly to the video, formally validating the grand assertion regarding their young opening batsman.

Maintaining Core Focus On Elimination Reality

Despite the massive global entertainment distraction online, Sooryavanshi remains thoroughly locked into his immediate professional assignment. The dangerous young left-handed asset currently leads his domestic franchise run-scoring charts this summer.

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He remains a primary mathematical contender to secure the prestigious tournament Orange Cap award. The elite batsman is determined to quickly rectify a minor technical failure registered during his final group-stage appearance.

The sudden-death match structure leaves absolutely no margin for individual schematic error on Wednesday night. The highly anticipated battle against a confident Hyderabad side represents the ultimate test for the teenager.