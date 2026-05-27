SRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator

SRH vs RR Live: The highly anticipated knockout phase of the domestic championship shifts to New Chandigarh tonight for a blockbuster showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With the losing side packing their bags immediately, the two heavyweights must battle fiercely on a flat surface to secure a coveted place in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture.

The Historical Regional Rivalry Dissected

Historically, the Hyderabad franchise holds a highly dominant upper hand in this intense regional rivalry. They have secured fourteen victories out of twenty-three total encounters against Rajasthan.

Furthermore, Hyderabad comfortably managed to defeat their northern counterparts in both of their previous league-stage meetings earlier this season. This track record gives Pat Cummins a distinct psychological advantage.

However, the Royals possess a flawless record at this particular venue. Riyan Parag's squad has won all three of their outings in Mullanpur this year.

Predicted Lineups For The Knockout Battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to field an incredibly explosive batting unit spearheaded by Australian opener Travis Head. Local sensation Abhishek Sharma will partner him at the top of the order.

The formidable middle order relies heavily on the clean hitting of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan. Skipper Pat Cummins will guide a versatile bowling unit alongside Harshal Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge.

Rajasthan Royals will counter with their dangerous teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the crease. He will open alongside technical left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Skipper Riyan Parag anchors the vital middle-overs alongside experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. England pace spearhead Jofra Archer leads the defensive bowling operation with spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi.

Critical Individual Player Matchups Outlined

The opening powerplay will showcase a highly explosive battle between the premier spin variations of the ball and Hyderabad's top order. Ravi Bishnoi must find a way to contain Travis Head early.

Additionally, the mid-over phase features a massive technical clash between the raw pace of Jofra Archer and Heinrich Klaasen. Containing the South African remains the priority for Rajasthan.