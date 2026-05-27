Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator

SRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator

SRH vs RR Live: Follow live updates, pitch reports, toss results, and commentary from the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 27 May 2026 05:32 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
SRH vs RR live score updates IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match today playing 11 weather pitch report Live Updates 27 May 2026 SRH vs RR Live: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Calls Rajasthan Star Chosen One | WATCH
SRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator
Source : PTI

Background

SRH vs RR Live: The highly anticipated knockout phase of the domestic championship shifts to New Chandigarh tonight for a blockbuster showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With the losing side packing their bags immediately, the two heavyweights must battle fiercely on a flat surface to secure a coveted place in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture.

The Historical Regional Rivalry Dissected

Historically, the Hyderabad franchise holds a highly dominant upper hand in this intense regional rivalry. They have secured fourteen victories out of twenty-three total encounters against Rajasthan.

Furthermore, Hyderabad comfortably managed to defeat their northern counterparts in both of their previous league-stage meetings earlier this season. This track record gives Pat Cummins a distinct psychological advantage.

However, the Royals possess a flawless record at this particular venue. Riyan Parag's squad has won all three of their outings in Mullanpur this year.

Predicted Lineups For The Knockout Battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to field an incredibly explosive batting unit spearheaded by Australian opener Travis Head. Local sensation Abhishek Sharma will partner him at the top of the order.

The formidable middle order relies heavily on the clean hitting of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan. Skipper Pat Cummins will guide a versatile bowling unit alongside Harshal Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge.

Rajasthan Royals will counter with their dangerous teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the crease. He will open alongside technical left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Skipper Riyan Parag anchors the vital middle-overs alongside experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. England pace spearhead Jofra Archer leads the defensive bowling operation with spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi.

Critical Individual Player Matchups Outlined

The opening powerplay will showcase a highly explosive battle between the premier spin variations of the ball and Hyderabad's top order. Ravi Bishnoi must find a way to contain Travis Head early.

Additionally, the mid-over phase features a massive technical clash between the raw pace of Jofra Archer and Heinrich Klaasen. Containing the South African remains the priority for Rajasthan.

17:32 PM (IST)  •  27 May 2026

SRH vs RR Live: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Calls Rajasthan Star Chosen One | WATCH

SRH vs RR Live: Discover how WWE superstar Drew McIntyre sparked a global internet frenzy by wearing the jersey of Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Read More

Load More
Tags :
Ipl-2026 Srh-vs-rr
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It
WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It
IPL
SRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator
SRH vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Explosive Hyderabad Lock Horns With Formidable Rajasthan In Eliminator
IPL
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Left Furious After Missed Hat-Trick Chance Against KKR
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Left Furious After Missed Hat-Trick Chance Against KKR
IPL
Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer
Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

Videos

Karnataka Power Shift: DK Shivakumar Likely to Replace Siddaramaiah as CM
Breaking: Amit Shah Launches Border Security Mission, Orders Crackdown on Infiltration and Drug Smuggling
Breaking: ₹1,150 Crore Cocaine Seized at Mundra Port, 115 Kg Drug Consignment From Pakistan Busted
Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds SIR Process, Calls Election Commission Powers Constitutional and Valid
Breaking: Mumbai Goat Sacrifice Row Spreads to Goregaon, BMC Removes Animals Amid Rising Society Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget