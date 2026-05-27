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HomeCitiesED Team Vehicle Attacked Outside Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House: WATCH

ED Team Vehicle Attacked Outside Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House: WATCH

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)

Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegedly attacked a vehicle carrying officials of the Enforcement Directorate outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

The officials said that the ED's team came under attack while returning from the residence of Vijayan after completing search operations in a Rs 182 crore money laundering case. While the officials safely reached their zonal office, the vehicles used in the raid sustained damage. Legal action is set to be initiated in connection with the incident.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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