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ED Team Vehicle Attacked Outside Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House: WATCH
Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegedly attacked a vehicle carrying officials of the Enforcement Directorate outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Keralam: Commotion outside the residence of former Chief Minister and present LoP Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, as CPI(M) workers attacked a vehicle of ED officials.— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026
The workers are protesting against the central agency over its searches at 10 premises in… pic.twitter.com/fx7Y4xutLB
The officials said that the ED's team came under attack while returning from the residence of Vijayan after completing search operations in a Rs 182 crore money laundering case. While the officials safely reached their zonal office, the vehicles used in the raid sustained damage. Legal action is set to be initiated in connection with the incident.
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