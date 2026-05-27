She resigned due to
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Jolt For TMC As MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Quits All Party Posts After Rift With Party Leadership
In her resignation letter, Kakoli raised several concerns regarding the functioning of the party and referred to controversies that have shaped West Bengal politics over the past decade.
- Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all TMC organisational posts.
- She cited mental conflict, women's safety, and RG Kar incident.
- Dastidar criticized I-PAC's increasing influence on party matters.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resign from her organizational positions in the Trinamool Congress?
What concerns did Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar raise in her resignation letter?
She cited alleged
What was Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's criticism of I-PAC?
She alleged that
What was the significance of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attending the meeting chaired by Suvendu Adhikari?
She attended the meeting despite being informally discouraged by the party. After the meeting, she told the Chief Minister that she finally felt
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