Jolt For TMC As MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Quits All Party Posts After Rift With Party Leadership

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday resigned from all organisational positions within the All India Trinamool Congress, citing “deep mental conflict and long contemplation” behind her decision.

In a letter addressed to state Trinamool president Subrata Bakshi, the Barasat MP clarified that she was not leaving the party and would continue to remain associated with it as an ordinary worker in the interest of Bengal and its people.

Raises Concerns Over Party Functioning

In her resignation letter, Kakoli raised several concerns regarding the functioning of the party and referred to controversies that have shaped West Bengal politics over the past decade.

Among the most serious allegations, she stated that during her tenure, alleged “indecent behaviour” towards women workers by another influential party member could neither be stopped nor adequately addressed despite appeals to senior leadership.

She also referred to the RG Kar Medical College incident involving the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor, saying the episode and the alleged attempts to suppress the matter had deeply disturbed society and affected her morally.

Criticism Of I-PAC’s Growing Influence

Kakoli further criticised the growing role of I-PAC, the party’s election strategy and advisory group.

She alleged that “unelected and undemocratic forces” had increasingly begun influencing the party’s organisational functioning.

Attended Meeting Chaired By Suvendu Adhikari

The resignation comes amid rising tensions between the senior leader and sections of the party leadership.

A day before stepping down, Kakoli attended an administrative meeting in Kalyani chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari despite reportedly being informally discouraged by the party from attending.

Following the meeting, the chief minister claimed that Kakoli had told him she finally felt “free”.

Senior Organisational Roles

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had previously held several important organisational responsibilities within the party, including serving as chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress and handling roles linked to the party’s Bangla Janani outreach programme.

Her resignation is being seen as one of the most significant internal expressions of dissent within the Trinamool Congress in recent months.