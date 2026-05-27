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HomeNewsIndiaAssam Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill Amid Opposition Protest

Assam Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill Amid Opposition Protest

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill despite opposition parties demanding it be sent to a select committee.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 May 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill amid opposition protests.
  • Opposition demands wider consultation, citing potential community rights impact.
  • Assam becomes third BJP state to enact UCC, fulfilling manifesto promise.
  • Opponents call for select committee review of the legislation.

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill amid strong protests from opposition parties, which described the legislation as part of the BJP’s “political agenda” and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for wider consultation. The proposed law, formally titled ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’, was taken up for discussion and passage during the Assembly session, triggering heated exchanges between treasury and opposition benches. Opposition MLAs argued that the Bill could adversely affect the rights and traditions of certain communities and insisted that broader discussions with stakeholders were necessary before implementing such a major legal reform.

Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026

State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora presented the Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this move, Assam has become the first state in the North-East and the third BJP-governed state in India to bring forward such legislation.

The introduction of the UCC was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The state Cabinet had already cleared the proposal during its first meeting on the 13th of this month.

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Opposition Seeks Select Committee Review

Members of opposition parties urged the government to send the Bill to a select committee to allow detailed scrutiny and consultations with legal experts, civil society groups, and representatives of different communities.

Several legislators claimed that the proposed legislation required careful examination due to its potential social and legal implications. During the debate, opposition members alleged that the BJP was attempting to push forward its ideological agenda without building adequate consensus among affected groups. They also expressed concern that the Bill could interfere with personal laws and cultural practices followed by sections of society.

ALSO READ: ‘50 TMC MLAs, 20 MPs Ready To Join BJP’: Saumitra Khan Claims Massive Rift In Trinamool

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Assam Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill?

Yes, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Wednesday amid strong protests from opposition parties.

What is the formal title of the Assam UCC Bill?

The proposed law is formally titled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill'.

What were the opposition's main concerns regarding the UCC Bill in Assam?

Opposition parties argued the Bill could adversely affect the rights and traditions of certain communities and demanded wider consultation.

What is the significance of Assam passing the UCC Bill?

Assam is the first state in the North-East and the third BJP-governed state in India to bring forward such legislation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Assembly Breaking News ABP Live 'Uniform Civil Code' Uniform Civil Code UCC Bill
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