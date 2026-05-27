Assam Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill Amid Opposition Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill amid opposition protests.

Opposition demands wider consultation, citing potential community rights impact.

Assam becomes third BJP state to enact UCC, fulfilling manifesto promise.

Opponents call for select committee review of the legislation.

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill amid strong protests from opposition parties, which described the legislation as part of the BJP’s “political agenda” and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for wider consultation. The proposed law, formally titled ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’, was taken up for discussion and passage during the Assembly session, triggering heated exchanges between treasury and opposition benches. Opposition MLAs argued that the Bill could adversely affect the rights and traditions of certain communities and insisted that broader discussions with stakeholders were necessary before implementing such a major legal reform.

Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026

State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora presented the Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this move, Assam has become the first state in the North-East and the third BJP-governed state in India to bring forward such legislation.



The introduction of the UCC was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The state Cabinet had already cleared the proposal during its first meeting on the 13th of this month.

A watershed moment in Assam's history as we become the third Indian State to enact the UCC fulfilling the desire of the founding fathers of our nation.



It fulfils three important issues



✅Article 44 of Constitution

✅ @BJP4India's Founding Ideals

✅ @BJP4Assam electoral promise pic.twitter.com/GvCzAW5qVD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 27, 2026

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Opposition Seeks Select Committee Review

Members of opposition parties urged the government to send the Bill to a select committee to allow detailed scrutiny and consultations with legal experts, civil society groups, and representatives of different communities.



Several legislators claimed that the proposed legislation required careful examination due to its potential social and legal implications. During the debate, opposition members alleged that the BJP was attempting to push forward its ideological agenda without building adequate consensus among affected groups. They also expressed concern that the Bill could interfere with personal laws and cultural practices followed by sections of society.

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