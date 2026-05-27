Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey Into Crowd Before Walking Off; Is It A Sign?

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey Into Crowd Before Walking Off; Is It A Sign?

Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey: Watch the viral video of Hardik Pandya standing at the blue dressing room stairs before taking off his jersey and throwing it into the Wankhede crowd.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 May 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Under-fire captain Hardik Pandya dramatically threw his Mumbai Indians jersey into the crowd.
  • Pandya removed and discarded his jersey after leaving the Wankhede Stadium playing arena.
  • This incident follows rumors of dressing room division and leadership struggles.
  • The gesture escalates severe supporter backlash amid a difficult team season.

Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey: The ongoing internal structural volatility surrounding the Mumbai Indians franchise has reached a completely unprecedented flashpoint following a highly dramatic post-match sequence captured on video. Under-fire captain Hardik Pandya left thousands of spectators entirely speechless after engaging in a highly emotionally charged standoff with the stadium crowd.

Dressing Room Staircase Incident

The unexpected incident materialised immediately after the conclusion of a highly tense domestic fixture staged at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya, whose controversial leadership tenure has faced intense public scrutiny, walked slowly away from the playing arena toward the stadium architecture.

WATCH VIDEO

The versatile all-rounder climbed the prominent blue-coloured stairs leading toward the inner pavilion structure. Upon reaching the top step directly outside the primary dressing room entrance door, he stood completely stationary for several moments.

From that elevated vantage point, he silently observed the vocal reaction of the home supporters below. Without warning, the experienced international cricketer unbuttoned his official playing jersey, stripped it off completely, and hurled the kit directly down into the dense pack of spectators. He pushed through the door instantly to disappear inside.

Dressing Room Exclusion Rumours Mount Heavily

The dramatic public display comes amid intense backroom leaks suggesting an absolute structural collapse regarding dressing room authority. Recent tactical adjustments saw senior batsman Suryakumar Yadav temporarily assume captaincy responsibilities during the toss phase.

The sudden change in leadership hierarchy has reportedly left the squad completely divided into separate internal factions. Analysts suggest that Pandya now cuts an incredibly isolated figure within the operational setup.

ALSO READ | WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It

The decision to discard the official team colours in front of live broadcasting cameras signals a massive personal breaking point. Team management officials have completely refused to issue any formal clarifying statements regarding the player's immediate futures.

Severe Supporter Backlash Reaches Tipping Point

The franchise has endured a thoroughly miserable competitive campaign, struggling immensely to replicate historical patterns of domestic success. Sections of the home crowd have consistently targeted the all-rounder with immense verbal hostility.

Pandya previously acknowledged the internal toll of the negative feedback, admitting that the continuous hostile stadium chants were deeply painful. However, his latest defiant gesture represents a dramatic escalation in the ongoing public relations crisis.

ALSO READ | Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer

With the transfer window approaching, structural separation between the star player and the Mumbai hierarchy appears completely unavoidable. This viral stadium footage marks the absolute end of a highly turbulent chapter.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Hardik Pandya do after the match at Wankhede Stadium?

After the match, Hardik Pandya unbuttoned and threw his official Mumbai Indians jersey into the crowd of spectators before going into the dressing room.

Why did Hardik Pandya throw his jersey?

The article suggests his gesture was a dramatic escalation amid intense scrutiny and reports of dressing room division, possibly signaling a personal breaking point.

Are there rumors about the Mumbai Indians dressing room?

Yes, there are leaks suggesting structural collapse and division within the dressing room, with some reports indicating Hardik Pandya feels isolated.

How has the Mumbai Indians team performed recently?

The franchise has had a thoroughly miserable competitive campaign, struggling to replicate past successes.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 SRH Vs RR Hardik Pandya Video Jersey Hardik Pandya Dressing Room Door Hardik Pandya Blue Stairs Mumbai Indians Franchise Rift Wankhede Stadium Crowd Booing Hardik.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey Into Crowd Before Walking Off; Is It A Sign?
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey Into Crowd Before Walking Off; Is It A Sign?
IPL
WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It
WATCH: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Riyan Parag Completely Loses It
IPL
SRH vs RR Live: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Calls Rajasthan Star Chosen One | WATCH
SRH vs RR Live: WWE Champion Wears Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey; Calls Rajasthan Star Chosen One | WATCH
IPL
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Left Furious After Missed Hat-Trick Chance Against KKR
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Left Furious After Missed Hat-Trick Chance Against KKR
Advertisement

Videos

Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured
Breaking: Mumbai Goregaon Society Row Over Cattle Sacrifice Setup Sparks Political Protest
BREAKING: Mumbai Goregaon society faces row over cattle sacrifice permission, BJP protests reported
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Questions CBSE Evaluation Contract, Targets Govt Over Student Future
Karnataka Power Shift: DK Shivakumar Likely to Replace Siddaramaiah as CM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget