After the match, Hardik Pandya unbuttoned and threw his official Mumbai Indians jersey into the crowd of spectators before going into the dressing room.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey Into Crowd Before Walking Off; Is It A Sign?
Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey: Watch the viral video of Hardik Pandya standing at the blue dressing room stairs before taking off his jersey and throwing it into the Wankhede crowd.
- Under-fire captain Hardik Pandya dramatically threw his Mumbai Indians jersey into the crowd.
- Pandya removed and discarded his jersey after leaving the Wankhede Stadium playing arena.
- This incident follows rumors of dressing room division and leadership struggles.
- The gesture escalates severe supporter backlash amid a difficult team season.
Hardik Pandya Throws MI Jersey: The ongoing internal structural volatility surrounding the Mumbai Indians franchise has reached a completely unprecedented flashpoint following a highly dramatic post-match sequence captured on video. Under-fire captain Hardik Pandya left thousands of spectators entirely speechless after engaging in a highly emotionally charged standoff with the stadium crowd.
Dressing Room Staircase Incident
The unexpected incident materialised immediately after the conclusion of a highly tense domestic fixture staged at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya, whose controversial leadership tenure has faced intense public scrutiny, walked slowly away from the playing arena toward the stadium architecture.
WATCH VIDEO
Hardik Pandya stands there looking at the crowd and Suddenly, he takes off his jersey and throws it into the crowd of fans and walking back to the dressing room.😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wui0p4HwbA— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 27, 2026
The versatile all-rounder climbed the prominent blue-coloured stairs leading toward the inner pavilion structure. Upon reaching the top step directly outside the primary dressing room entrance door, he stood completely stationary for several moments.
From that elevated vantage point, he silently observed the vocal reaction of the home supporters below. Without warning, the experienced international cricketer unbuttoned his official playing jersey, stripped it off completely, and hurled the kit directly down into the dense pack of spectators. He pushed through the door instantly to disappear inside.
Dressing Room Exclusion Rumours Mount Heavily
The dramatic public display comes amid intense backroom leaks suggesting an absolute structural collapse regarding dressing room authority. Recent tactical adjustments saw senior batsman Suryakumar Yadav temporarily assume captaincy responsibilities during the toss phase.
The sudden change in leadership hierarchy has reportedly left the squad completely divided into separate internal factions. Analysts suggest that Pandya now cuts an incredibly isolated figure within the operational setup.
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The decision to discard the official team colours in front of live broadcasting cameras signals a massive personal breaking point. Team management officials have completely refused to issue any formal clarifying statements regarding the player's immediate futures.
Severe Supporter Backlash Reaches Tipping Point
The franchise has endured a thoroughly miserable competitive campaign, struggling immensely to replicate historical patterns of domestic success. Sections of the home crowd have consistently targeted the all-rounder with immense verbal hostility.
Pandya previously acknowledged the internal toll of the negative feedback, admitting that the continuous hostile stadium chants were deeply painful. However, his latest defiant gesture represents a dramatic escalation in the ongoing public relations crisis.
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With the transfer window approaching, structural separation between the star player and the Mumbai hierarchy appears completely unavoidable. This viral stadium footage marks the absolute end of a highly turbulent chapter.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Hardik Pandya do after the match at Wankhede Stadium?
Why did Hardik Pandya throw his jersey?
The article suggests his gesture was a dramatic escalation amid intense scrutiny and reports of dressing room division, possibly signaling a personal breaking point.
Are there rumors about the Mumbai Indians dressing room?
Yes, there are leaks suggesting structural collapse and division within the dressing room, with some reports indicating Hardik Pandya feels isolated.
How has the Mumbai Indians team performed recently?
The franchise has had a thoroughly miserable competitive campaign, struggling to replicate past successes.