WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Tim David’s Bullet Six

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB lost key batters early but posted 175 runs.

Tim David's powerful six stunned Virat Kohli in the dugout.

Disciplined DC bowling restricted RCB to a moderate total.

RCB vs DC Virat Kohli Reaction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Axar Patel, the latter's captain, had won the toss and asked the home team to bat first. Wickets fell, and Tim David, who is usually tasked without closing out the innings with a bang, was sent out early. During an over being delivered by South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, Tim David smacked a hit down the ground that went flying over the boundary like a bullet.

Cameras caught the reaction of Virat Kohli, who was sitting in the dressing room, as jumped out of his seat, and looked stunned at the shot. Check it out:

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Story Of The Match So Far

Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a mixed outing in the first innings after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opting to bowl first, DC made early inroads, removing key batters at regular intervals to keep the hosts in check.

Kohli was dismissed on 19, while Phil Salt carried on, but was removed by Kuldeep Yadav on 63. Devdutt Padikkal looked decent, but was caught on 18 runs.

Captain Rajat Patidar, who has been in cracking form, only magaed 8 runs

In the death overs, RCB tried to accelerate but lost wickets in clusters, managing only a moderate finish. The destructive Tim David hit 3 fours and a six, but was dismissed by Axar Patel on 26 runs. The tailenders managed just enough to push the total to 175 runs in 20 overs.

Overall, it was a disciplined bowling effort from Delhi Capitals, who balanced control and aggression effectively, while RCB will feel they left some runs on the table after failing to fully capitalize in the final overs.