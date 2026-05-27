Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Left Furious After Missed Hat-Trick Chance Against KKR

The concluding league phase of IPL 2026 treated fans to a highly dramatic, viral moment during clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

While Delhi Capitals successfully signed off their campaign with a comprehensive 40-run victory, the defining talking point of the second innings was a rare, high-tension moment that left star spinner Kuldeep Yadav visibly furious on the pitch after an error by his own teammate cost him an elusive IPL hat-trick.

Also Read | Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer

Chasing a challenging target of 204 runs set by DC, KKR’s chase was initially anchored by an aggressive half-century from skipper Ajinkya Rahane. However, the game completely flipped on its head during Kuldeep Yadav's masterful 14th over.

Ball 1 (The Breakthrough): Kuldeep broke KKR’s backbone by snaring the dangerous, well-set Rahane (63 off 39 balls), who was caught in the deep by David Miller.

Ball 2 (The Golden Duck): On the very next delivery, the left-arm wrist spinner bamboozled KKR’s premier finisher, Rinku Singh, trapping him with a tactical delivery that was quickly caught by Tristan Stubbs, sending him back for a golden duck.

Dropped Catch and Outburst

With Eden Gardens crowd on its feet anticipating a monumental feat, Kuldeep bowled a beautifully flighted, teasing delivery to incoming batsman Tejasvi Dahiya for his hat-trick ball. The strategy worked flawlessly. Dahiya lunged forward, completely deceived by the variation, and feathered a clear outside edge. The ball flew directly into the gloves of DC’s young wicketkeeper, Abishek Porel.

However, in a crushing turn of events, Porel failed to secure the relatively straightforward catch, letting the ball spill onto the turf. Realizing that a permanent spot in the IPL history books had just slipped away due to a fielding lapse, Kuldeep lost his composure, shouting in intense frustration and glaring at his young keeper in a sequence that instantly went viral across social media.

WATCH VIDEO

Player of the Match Despite Heartbreak

Despite the missed milestone, Kuldeep completely dictated the terms of the second innings, finishing with phenomenal match-winning figures of 3/29 across his four overs. Assisted by a sharp opening burst from Lungi Ngidi (3/27) and Mitchell Starc (2/26), DC successfully dismantled KKR for 163.

During the post-match presentation, where he was awarded the Player of the Match trophy, a much calmer Kuldeep laughed off the viral frustration, showing maturity: "On the dropped catch off the hat-trick ball, these things happen in cricket. I was clear with my tactical plans tonight, reading that the surface was holding a bit slow in the first innings. I'm just incredibly pleased with the way I bowled overall and happy to finish our campaign on a winning high."